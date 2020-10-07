Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Oct. 7

By: Hannah Norton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks

The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education met for a special session Tuesday afternoon. 

CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman presented his plan in front of the board and presented a four-day a week in-person option, which would roll out in phases. 

Stiepleman said the four-day school week would allow CPS faculty and staff to prepare for additional 14-day closures. It would also allow for Wednesday cleaning days and essential training days to occur.

MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions

The University of Missouri is cracking down on protesters who violate University policies and guidelines.

In an email to students, staff and faculty, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi referred to a "disruptive event" on Oct. 2 in Jesse Hall, during which protesters reportedly yelled and used profanities for 90 minutes. 

Choi said the students who were disruptive will be referred to the Office of Accountability and Support and given appropriate sanctions after due process.

"While the students had a right to express their views, their actions in this location disrupted the education, research, engagement and other important business of the university," Choi said. "These activities are central to our mission and improve the lives of the 40,000 students, faculty and staff and millions of Missourians throughout the state."

UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather

Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri at LSU football game has been moved to Columbia, due to a tropical storm that could pose a significant threat this weekend in Louisiana.

Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field.

Family of Melissa Peskey offer $50,000 reward in relation to her murder

The family of Melissa Peskey is now offering a $50,000 reward for information on her death nearly two years ago. The increased reward was made possible an anonymous donor.

On Dec. 13, 2018, Melissa Peskey was driving along Interstate 70 near mile marker 96, near Boonville, when she was shot and killed. Both of her children were in the car at the time but were not injured. 

What was originally thought to be a car crash turned out to be a homicide. An autopsy report by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office discovered that Peskey died from a gunshot wound fired from outside of the vehicle. 

To date, no arrests have been made.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunny and warm today, as a weak cold front approaches central Missouri. This front is mainly mixed with dry air, meaning no chance for rain today. Highs will be in the middle 80s, cooling into the middle 50s tonight.

Hurricane Delta will pass near Cancun, Mexico this morning as a category 3 hurricane with winds around 115 mph, weakening slightly as it passes over the Yucatan peninsula. Delta is expected to regain strength after entering the southern Gulf of Mexico. Delta is forecast to reach the Louisiana coast by Friday evening as a category 4 hurricane. As of now, Delta is not anticipated to reach Missouri.

Missouri Task Force 1 will assist with Hurricane Delta relief
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1 will leave for the Gulf Coast region on Wednesday to assist with Hurricane... More >>
MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for public comment regarding the repairs to the two bridges... More >>
Gov. Parson talks CARES Act, law enforcement at weekly briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson spoke on topics such as COVID-19, CARES Act funding and violent crime during a... More >>
Local Hy-Vee pharmacies now providing free COVID-19 testing
MISSOURI- Hy-Vee will now offer free COVID-19 testing at pharmacy drive-thru locations. According to a press release sent out... More >>
CPD to continue search for Mengji Ji as Lamine River levee is removed
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday their Criminal Investigation's Division (CID) will continue the search for missing Columbia woman... More >>
Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated to force
SEDALIA (AP) — A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Missouri woman in June is back at work. ... More >>
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Parson hosts first in-person briefing since positive COVID-19 test
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will host his first in-person briefing Wednesday since testing positive for COVID-19. He is... More >>
A Brighter Tomorrow: Rock Bridge students start weekly meditation group to cope with the pandemic
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on numerous mental health challenges like depression from isolation and anxiety of the... More >>
Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has posted bond and... More >>
Battle schedules game against Smith-Cotton, set for Saturday
COLUMBIA- Battle football will host Smith-Cotton Saturday at noon, according to Battle Athletic Director Alex Huck. Battle AD... More >>
Columbia businesses prepare for unexpected Mizzou game in Columbia
COLUMBIA- The decision to move this weekend's football game between Missouri and Louisiana State University to Columbia will provide an... More >>
Home damaged after shots fired on Rice Road overnight
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 4400 block of Rice Road Wednesday... More >>
Portion of I-70 outer road closed Thursday for paving
COLUMBIA — A portion of outer roads along Interstate 70 will be closed Thursday night for paving, according to the... More >>
Being authentic on Facebook is better for your mental health, researchers say
(CNN) -- Exotic vacation pics. Shots of healthy meals. Flattering selfies. Whether you're on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok,... More >>
2020 Census deadline extended to October 31
COLUMBIA — The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census is extended to Oct. 31. According to a Sept. 28... More >>
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to scientists who discovered CRISPR gene editing tool for 'rewriting the code of life'
(CNN) — The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development... More >>
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief,... More >>
