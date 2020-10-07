Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Oct. 7

The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education met for a special session Tuesday afternoon.

CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman presented his plan in front of the board and presented a four-day a week in-person option, which would roll out in phases.

Stiepleman said the four-day school week would allow CPS faculty and staff to prepare for additional 14-day closures. It would also allow for Wednesday cleaning days and essential training days to occur.

The University of Missouri is cracking down on protesters who violate University policies and guidelines.

In an email to students, staff and faculty, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi referred to a "disruptive event" on Oct. 2 in Jesse Hall, during which protesters reportedly yelled and used profanities for 90 minutes.

Choi said the students who were disruptive will be referred to the Office of Accountability and Support and given appropriate sanctions after due process.

"While the students had a right to express their views, their actions in this location disrupted the education, research, engagement and other important business of the university," Choi said. "These activities are central to our mission and improve the lives of the 40,000 students, faculty and staff and millions of Missourians throughout the state."

Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri at LSU football game has been moved to Columbia, due to a tropical storm that could pose a significant threat this weekend in Louisiana.

Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field.

The family of Melissa Peskey is now offering a $50,000 reward for information on her death nearly two years ago. The increased reward was made possible an anonymous donor.

On Dec. 13, 2018, Melissa Peskey was driving along Interstate 70 near mile marker 96, near Boonville, when she was shot and killed. Both of her children were in the car at the time but were not injured.

What was originally thought to be a car crash turned out to be a homicide. An autopsy report by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office discovered that Peskey died from a gunshot wound fired from outside of the vehicle.

To date, no arrests have been made.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunny and warm today, as a weak cold front approaches central Missouri. This front is mainly mixed with dry air, meaning no chance for rain today. Highs will be in the middle 80s, cooling into the middle 50s tonight.

Hurricane Delta will pass near Cancun, Mexico this morning as a category 3 hurricane with winds around 115 mph, weakening slightly as it passes over the Yucatan peninsula. Delta is expected to regain strength after entering the southern Gulf of Mexico. Delta is forecast to reach the Louisiana coast by Friday evening as a category 4 hurricane. As of now, Delta is not anticipated to reach Missouri.