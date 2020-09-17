Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16

1 day 9 hours 29 seconds ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
By: Hannah Norton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error

In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated the COVID-19 positivity rate for Boone County residents. The information was updated after PHHS was notified of a reporting error from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). 

Since May 1, a lab in Boone County has not been able to electronically transmit all negative results to DHSS. PHHS was notified of the issue on Sept. 3, and immediately halted publishing positivity rates, since the total number of daily results contributes to how the positivity rate is calculated.

The only reporting error was to DHSS, and all patients were notified of their test results in a timely manner. There was no delay in positive results. 

MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations

Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and expectations.

Additionally, 11 student organizations are currently under investigation for violations of the university's policies related to COVID-19. 

As of Sept. 11, approximately 470 student cases have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Accountability for possible violations of MU COVID-19 policies since Aug. 16, according to the email sent to students, staff and faculty. 

Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need

The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division opened the application for its recovery loan program Tuesday.

The forgivable loan will aid small local businesses with five or fewer employees that need help funding unexpected costs brought by COVID-19.

'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect

Flu season is coming up and health experts are warning of a possible ‘twindemic’ when the flu and COVID-19 intersect. 

The most important way to avoid a possible ‘twindemic’ is to get the flu vaccine this year, MU Health Care Infectious Disease Doctor, Christelle Ilboudo said. 

Dr. Ilboudo said the best time to get the flu vaccine is late September and early October. However, if you are high risk, getting it earlier is advisable. 

Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the United Way of Central Missouri took their services on the road in 2017 when organizers recognized a need to meet people where they are in the community.

The mobile pantry has traveled across mid-Missouri, rain or shine, to help alleviate food insecurity. Since the pandemic began, the pantry has adopted a contactless drive-thru system. 

The mobile pantry travels to six locations across mid-Missouri throughout September. Some locations have changed since the pandemic began because they were unable to accommodate a drive-thru model.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Hurricane Sally officially made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama at 4:45 a.m. as a category 2 hurricane. 

In mid-Missouri, temperatures will be in the mid-60s Wednesday morning, with a high of 81 this afternoon. 

More News

Grid
List

Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
KANSAS CITY - Ten people were asked to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs' season... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:01 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
O'FALLON (AP)- Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
(AP)- A southeast Missouri woman pleaded not guilty to a killing an abandoning an elk last year. The misdemeanor... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:29:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
COLUMBIA- Battle High School's Friday night football game at Hickman has been canceled to due a COVID-19 positive test and... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Former Washington University Chancellor dies
Former Washington University Chancellor dies
(AP)- Former Washington University Chancellor William Danforth has died. Washington University in St. Louis confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:38:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
(AP)- Authorities are investigating a Christian boarding school from which about 20 girls were removed after former residents turned to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
COLUMBIA- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to protect religious liberties in... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was one of 11 states to receive a grant from... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:09:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
(AP) - Police in Kansas City say one woman has been killed and another hurt when someone fired several gunshots... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:04:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns Columbia Public Schools students could transition into... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:19:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants. The... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:19:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
MACON - Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in Weather

Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
(AP) — The family of a worker killed in 2018, when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:05:42 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
COLUMBIA- Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field after a... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:59:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 75°
4pm 75°
5pm 74°
6pm 73°