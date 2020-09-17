Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16

In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated the COVID-19 positivity rate for Boone County residents. The information was updated after PHHS was notified of a reporting error from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Since May 1, a lab in Boone County has not been able to electronically transmit all negative results to DHSS. PHHS was notified of the issue on Sept. 3, and immediately halted publishing positivity rates, since the total number of daily results contributes to how the positivity rate is calculated.

The only reporting error was to DHSS, and all patients were notified of their test results in a timely manner. There was no delay in positive results.

Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and expectations.

Additionally, 11 student organizations are currently under investigation for violations of the university's policies related to COVID-19.

As of Sept. 11, approximately 470 student cases have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Accountability for possible violations of MU COVID-19 policies since Aug. 16, according to the email sent to students, staff and faculty.

The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division opened the application for its recovery loan program Tuesday.

The forgivable loan will aid small local businesses with five or fewer employees that need help funding unexpected costs brought by COVID-19.

Flu season is coming up and health experts are warning of a possible ‘twindemic’ when the flu and COVID-19 intersect.

The most important way to avoid a possible ‘twindemic’ is to get the flu vaccine this year, MU Health Care Infectious Disease Doctor, Christelle Ilboudo said.

Dr. Ilboudo said the best time to get the flu vaccine is late September and early October. However, if you are high risk, getting it earlier is advisable.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the United Way of Central Missouri took their services on the road in 2017 when organizers recognized a need to meet people where they are in the community.

The mobile pantry has traveled across mid-Missouri, rain or shine, to help alleviate food insecurity. Since the pandemic began, the pantry has adopted a contactless drive-thru system.

The mobile pantry travels to six locations across mid-Missouri throughout September. Some locations have changed since the pandemic began because they were unable to accommodate a drive-thru model.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

Hurricane Sally officially made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama at 4:45 a.m. as a category 2 hurricane.

In mid-Missouri, temperatures will be in the mid-60s Wednesday morning, with a high of 81 this afternoon.