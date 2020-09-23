Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Trash and recycling workers urged the Columbia City Council during Monday night's meeting to consider the staffing shortages and financial concerns they see in their line of work.

Columbia residents have previously been able to set out as much garbage as they want, Columbia Waste Utility Manager Steve Hunt said. But on Monday, the council approved the requirement for residents to schedule bulky item collection at least one week in advance.

The collection changes will go into effect on Nov. 1. Households have until Feb. 1 before the requirement of using city provided bags is enforced.

The Columbia Public Schools district tracker reported Monday that the 14-day case rate per 10,000 for the CPS district was 49.2.

This number is just under the threshold CPS set as a one of the factors to determine when students return to a hybrid in-person model. CPS said in order for a return plan to be considered, the case rate must be between 10 and 49 positive cases.

Although case numbers are dropping, a new concern arises with whether there will be enough CPS faculty in order to phase in a hybrid plan.

If CPS decides to move forward with a hybrid transition, there will be a four phase re-entering plan implemented. The CPS board will meet next on Thursday, when they will also address the Rock Bridge football field namesake.

Boone County downgraded from the red zone in the latest White House COVID-19 Task Force report, while eight mid-Missouri counties were added to the red zone.

The report, dated Sunday, Sept. 20 and obtained by The Center for Public Integrity, put Missouri at 179 cases per 100,000 people in the week prior and placed it in the red zone for cases.

The cases per capita ranked fifth out of all 50 states, up from seventh for the last available Sept. 6 report. The national average was 86 cases per 100,000 people.

In mid-Missouri, Callaway, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Randolph counties were upgraded to the red zone from the yellow zone. Camden and Cole counties remained in the red zone.

The Centralia Public School District began providing all students and community members 18-years-old or younger with free breakfast and lunch on Tuesday.

The Department of Agriculture approved districts like Centralia for the Seamless Summer Option which will be available until Dec. 31, or until USDA funding runs out. The program was adopted in hopes of limiting contact in cafeterias and to make sure children will have access to nutritious meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district will pass out the free meals Monday through Friday from 11 to 12:15 p.m. at any Centralia School District building.

What happened yesterday seemed impossible to many Americans six months ago.

When Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted in March that Covid-19 could kill 200,000 people in the US, skeptics lambasted him and accused him of fearmongering. But Fauci was right. And the US reached that bleak milestone much earlier than some experts predicted.

Since the first known US Covid-19 death on February 6, an average of more than 858 people have died from the disease every day.

Covid-19 is now the second-leading cause of death in the US, just after heart disease, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

A 10% chance of rain today, with temperatures currently at 62 degrees in Columbia. Low visibility due to fog in northern Missouri, including portions of Highway 63 in Macon and Moberly.

Temperatures will reach 74 degrees in mid-Missouri today, the start of a warm second half of the week.