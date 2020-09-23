Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 23

16 hours 30 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News
By: Hannah Norton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Columbia City Council approves changes to trash, recycling pickup

Trash and recycling workers urged the Columbia City Council during Monday night's meeting to consider the staffing shortages and financial concerns they see in their line of work.

Columbia residents have previously been able to set out as much garbage as they want, Columbia Waste Utility Manager Steve Hunt said. But on Monday, the council approved the requirement for residents to schedule bulky item collection at least one week in advance.

The collection changes will go into effect on Nov. 1. Households have until Feb. 1 before the requirement of using city provided bags is enforced.

CPS 14-day case rate number drops

The Columbia Public Schools district tracker reported Monday that the 14-day case rate per 10,000 for the CPS district was 49.2.

This number is just under the threshold CPS set as a one of the factors to determine when students return to a hybrid in-person model. CPS said in order for a return plan to be considered, the case rate must be between 10 and 49 positive cases.

Although case numbers are dropping, a new concern arises with whether there will be enough CPS faculty in order to phase in a hybrid plan.

If CPS decides to move forward with a hybrid transition, there will be a four phase re-entering plan implemented. The CPS board will meet next on Thursday, when they will also address the Rock Bridge football field namesake.

Boone County downgraded from White House's COVID-19 'red zone', eight other mid-Missouri counties added

Boone County downgraded from the red zone in the latest White House COVID-19 Task Force report, while eight mid-Missouri counties were added to the red zone.

The report, dated Sunday, Sept. 20 and obtained by The Center for Public Integrity, put Missouri at 179 cases per 100,000 people in the week prior and placed it in the red zone for cases. 

The cases per capita ranked fifth out of all 50 states, up from seventh for the last available Sept. 6 report. The national average was 86 cases per 100,000 people.

In mid-Missouri, Callaway, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Randolph counties were upgraded to the red zone from the yellow zone. Camden and Cole counties remained in the red zone.

Centralia school district provides free meals for anyone 18 and under

The Centralia Public School District began providing all students and community members 18-years-old or younger with free breakfast and lunch on Tuesday

The Department of Agriculture approved districts like Centralia for the Seamless Summer Option which will be available until Dec. 31, or until USDA funding runs out. The program was adopted in hopes of limiting contact in cafeterias and to make sure children will have access to nutritious meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district will pass out the free meals Monday through Friday from 11 to 12:15 p.m. at any Centralia School District building.

US coronavirus death toll passes 200,000

What happened yesterday seemed impossible to many Americans six months ago.

When Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted in March that Covid-19 could kill 200,000 people in the US, skeptics lambasted him and accused him of fearmongering. But Fauci was right. And the US reached that bleak milestone much earlier than some experts predicted.

Since the first known US Covid-19 death on February 6, an average of more than 858 people have died from the disease every day.

Covid-19 is now the second-leading cause of death in the US, just after heart disease, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

A 10% chance of rain today, with temperatures currently at 62 degrees in Columbia. Low visibility due to fog in northern Missouri, including portions of Highway 63 in Macon and Moberly.

Temperatures will reach 74 degrees in mid-Missouri today, the start of a warm second half of the week.

More News

Grid
List

MoDOT concerned about shortage of snow plow drivers
MoDOT concerned about shortage of snow plow drivers
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortage of more than 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Southeast Missouri counties seeing high number of COVID-19 cases
Southeast Missouri counties seeing high number of COVID-19 cases
(AP)- The mostly rural Bootheel region of Missouri is seeing high numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but unlike... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 8:47:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

CPD asks community members for information on homicides
CPD asks community members for information on homicides
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking for people's help in the investigation of 13 unsolved homicides. Those crimes... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:48:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Missouri man charged with killing wife by running her over
Missouri man charged with killing wife by running her over
(AP)- A 33-year-old central Missouri man is accused of killing his wife by running her over with a truck during... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:43:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. The American... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri leaders react to Gov. Parson, Teresa Parson's test results
Missouri leaders react to Gov. Parson, Teresa Parson's test results
MISSOURI- On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Parson is quarantining... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:17:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Pettis County Sheriff's Office to use body cameras again
Pettis County Sheriff's Office to use body cameras again
SEDALIA— The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is reinstating a body camera system, following the deputy involved shooting of Hannah Fizer.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:11:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Food pantry for military families and veterans relocates
Food pantry for military families and veterans relocates
JEFFERSON CITY- Mid-Missouri's food pantry for military families and veterans relocated after serving nearly 16 years at the Missouri National... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19
Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Gov. Parson... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Local movie theater still mostly empty after reopening
Local movie theater still mostly empty after reopening
COLUMBIA - As Columbia attempts to reopen businesses, movie theaters are slowly trying to make a comeback. Columbia's reopening... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Governor's office holds press conference on Governor, First Lady test results
WATCH LIVE: Governor's office holds press conference on Governor, First Lady test results
JEFFERSON CITY- Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, will hold a press conference at 4... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Friday's Gubernatorial Forum postponed after Governor and wife test positive
UPDATE: Friday's Gubernatorial Forum postponed after Governor and wife test positive
COLUMBIA - UPDATE: 4 p.m.: Governor Parson has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to governor's Facebook page. The... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:08:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

'Lunch Club' delivers free meals to CPS students
'Lunch Club' delivers free meals to CPS students
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Public Schools parent is trying to expand the scope of the district's free meal program while... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:47:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

How local officials use data from White House Coronavirus Task Force reports
How local officials use data from White House Coronavirus Task Force reports
COLUMBIA - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force Report shows improvement in the data for Columbia and Boone County,... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
UPDATE: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: First Lady Teresa Parson tweeted a statement Wednesday afternoon. She reported cold-like symptoms Wednesday... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:44:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Former Louisville police officer charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's case
Former Louisville police officer charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's case
KENTUCKY- One of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in her Louisville home has been... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:40:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Columbia vehicle chase leads to arrest
Columbia vehicle chase leads to arrest
COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that previously was reported stolen... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 11:47:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 63°
11pm 62°
12am 60°
1am 60°