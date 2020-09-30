Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Columbia College is launching a virtual tutoring program on Thursday, October 1. The program will serve students from preschool to seniors in high school.

Since the beginning of the recent school year, students have struggled to adjust to the virtual learning platform.

The program will not only benefit young students, but also Columbia College students. The tutoring program was created to help students in need of academic assistance. The tutor will come from the college’s education department.

In the wake of the pandemic, students studying education had to lose out on state-mandated hands-on experience and classroom hours. This program will make up for lost time. Tutors will earn classroom hours for serving as program tutors.

The Columbia League of Women Voters and the Daniel Boone Regional Library will co-host an Election Forum webinar Wednesday night to inform voters about ballot issues for the upcoming election.

Wednesday's Zoom webinar will discuss Amendments One and Three for the Boone County November election ballot.

Amendment One proposes to extend the two term restriction for Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and Attorney General.

Amendment Three proposes to change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 to have Governor appointed bipartisan commissions draw state legislative districts.

To attend the Election Forum, voters can register online before the event starts at 7 p.m.

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises.

In the most tumultuous presidential debate in recent memory, Trump refused to condemn white supremacists who have supported him, telling one such group known as Proud Boys to “stand back, stand by.” There were also heated clashes over the president’s handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden’s family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

The presidential race has been remarkably stable for weeks, despite the historic crises that have battered the country this year, including a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and a reckoning over race and police brutality. With just five weeks until Election Day and voting already underway in some key states, Biden has maintained a lead in national polls and in many battlegrounds.

It’s unclear whether the debate will do much to change those dynamics.

The Tipton School District released a letter Monday stating a student and a teacher within the district were diagnosed with COVID-19.

One elementary school student and one high school teacher are currently in isolation after receiving positive tests.

Those who have been in close contact with either positive case and are currently asymptomatic have been able to return to school.

The Missouri Tigers head to Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday for its first road game of the season.

Traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic has been drastically affected across the country and college football teams are no different.

In the wake of outbreaks on teams that spread due to travel, including the one that sidelined the St. Louis Cardinals for more than three weeks during August, the Tigers are taking a cautious approach.

Today's First Alert Weather Forecast

We'll see winds up to 30 mph today in some parts of mid-Missouri. The current temperature is 54 degrees in Columbia, with clear skies and highs in the 70s this afternoon.

Today is the last of our warm front, as temperatures dip back into the low 60s starting on Thursday.