Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 9

The city's COVID-19 ordinance, unanimously approved for a 21-day extension by the council, includes mandated face coverings in public environments and early closures for bars and restaurants.

MU announced expanded face covering requirements while outdoors and inside effective Tuesday. Face coverings must be worn whenever on campus, including outside and alone outdoors.

Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed four members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19 in a Zoom press conference Tuesday.

Drinkwitz said 14 others are in quarantine due to contract tracing.

Parents received their children's class schedules just days before classes started on Tuesday.

Today's First Alert Weather forecast

Chilly with morning temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy and drier today with a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon.