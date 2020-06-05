Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service

MINNEAPOLIS— NBC News is streaming George Floyd's memorial service at 1 p.m. Central Time.

Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck.

Prosecutors are charging Derek Chauvin, the former officer involved, with second-degree murder. Three other officers who witnessed the incident have since been fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting murder, according to the Associated Press.

Protests against police brutality have been held in all 50 states during the past several days.