Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service
MINNEAPOLIS— NBC News is streaming George Floyd's memorial service at 1 p.m. Central Time.
Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck.
Prosecutors are charging Derek Chauvin, the former officer involved, with second-degree murder. Three other officers who witnessed the incident have since been fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting murder, according to the Associated Press.
Protests against police brutality have been held in all 50 states during the past several days.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May jobs report Friday morning, and for the month of... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a river in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is making sweeping changes in police procedures... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday. The first death in the county was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- As local leaders pick up the pieces and chart a path forward to deal with the widespread financial... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- 300 members of the Missouri National Guard were deployed to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to help local authorities... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – While people are marching and chanting across the world to fight against racism, University of Missouri’s Black students... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at MU Women's and Children's hospital won't close after all, several sources told KOMU 8... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A petition to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue from the University of Missouri quad is gaining momentum with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Students will be back in classrooms this fall after Lincoln University announced earlier this week that they... More >>
in
MINNEAPOLIS— NBC News is streaming George Floyd's memorial service at 1 p.m. Central Time. Floyd died in police custody... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Most of Google's US workforce has been working remotely since March due to the coronavirus. And last month,... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Wednesday called for the resignation of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council voted against the recommendation to start the fall semester a week early at its... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead after crashing his ATV in Cooper County on Wednesday night. According to... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday asked protesters who didn't wear masks or socially distance... More >>
in