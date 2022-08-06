Back-to-school fair to feature Covid vaccinations, backpack giveaways
The Voluntary Action Center is inviting Boone County students and their families to a health and supply fair.
The fair is on Sat., Aug. 6 and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary.
Students in attendance can receive a backpack full of supplies, and will have access to free health screenings, dental and vision screenings and haircuts.
Monkeypox is disproportionally affecting Black, Hispanic people, latest CDC breakdown shows
The US Centers for Disease and Control issued an analysis on the Monkeypox outbreak on Friday.
The study has found that the virus is disproportionally affecting men who have sex with men, especially those who are Black and Hispanic.
More than half (54%) of cases were among Black and Hispanic people, a group that represents about a third (34%) of the general US population.
The report emphasizes that anyone with a rash consistent with monkeypox should be tested for the virus, regardless of their sexual or gender identity or the emergence of other symptoms.
City of Refuge helps refugees in Columbia get ready for the school year
City of Refuge is an organization that helps refugee families transition to school life in cities like Columbia.
The organization spent the week getting new pencils, notebooks, backpacks, clothes, and other school supplies to young students.
This drive was important for the community because often times these families who have immigrated don't have the means to buy schools supplies and clothes for multiple kids.
The event has grown from last year with the organization now taking in 300 families.
Power outage in southwest Columbia Friday
Over 1,600 customers reported having a power outage in Columbia.
The Highlands neighborhood in southwest Columbia had multiple homes without power around 12:30 p.m.
A representative from Columbia Water & Light said that about half of the customers affected had power restored by 1:40 p.m. Crews were also working to remove a tree from a power line and that the remaining customers without power would have power restored soon after.