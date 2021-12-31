Charitable organizations reflect on this years CoMoGives fundraiser
CoMoGives is an annual online fundraiser that this year supports 148 high-impact nonprofit organizations in Columbia and mid-Missouri.
This year's campaign has raised $1,453,166.29 out of the $1,600,000 goal CoMoGives set before the fundraiser started.
"We Always Swing" Jazz Series, an entertainment agency in Columbia, currently leads the way in the amount of money made out of the 148 participating non-profits.
Gov. Parson won't renew COVID-19 related State of Emergency for Missouri
Gov. Parson announced Thursday the COVID-19 related State of Emergency will expire in Missouri on Friday, Dec. 31.
This means now the Missouri National Guard can no longer be activated for COVID-19-related missions.
Agencies, boards, commissions and departments can now pursue changes to regulations, if necessary after Friday, to improve long-term outcomes for Missourians, health care facilities and businesses, according to the release.
AG seeks to end lawsuit over CPS mask mandate, district reacts
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dropped the lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools.
Schmitt filed the lawsuit, challenging the legality of the district's mask mandate for students and staff, back in August.
Schmitt's office confirmed Wednesday's filing of a request for dismissal comes after the CPS school board's meeting, which decided to end the mandate.
What parents should know about sending kids back to school during Omicron
The US Department of Education is urging school districts to take safety precautions and ensure classrooms are open for in-person learning.
Some health officials are divided as pediatricians debate the benefits of the socialization children will get with on-site learning, but the risk is still present with some students returning to class just two days after the new year.
Pediatricians are encouraging parents to feel more confident if their children are vaccinated, as they have an advantage against the virus, despite its highly contagious status.
Local agencies prepare for weekend winter weather
While it is too soon to be able to predict the exact amounts of precipitation parts of central Missouri will receive, Boone County, Road and Bridge and the Missouri Department of Transportation are not taking this storm lightly.
Both Boone County Road and Bridge and MoDOT have had issues finding snowplow drivers, but MoDOT's lack of new drivers will lead to some issues this weekend.
MoDOT advises drivers to use caution, consult with local weather forecasts and slow down on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
The last day of 2021 will begin with fog in the morning. By the afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies and winds eventually gusting up to 20-25 mph from the southwest, high temperatures will reach the upper 50s. Those headed south to Lake of the Ozarks may feel temps in the lower 60s.