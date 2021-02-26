Phase 1B-Tier 3, which includes teachers, to be activated on March 15
Governor Mike Parson says Phase 1B - Tier 3 of the state's vaccination plan will be activated on Monday, March 15.
Below are the sectors eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B-Tier 3:
- Education
- Childcare
- Communications Sector
- Dams Sector
- Energy Sector
- Food/Agriculture Sector-Initial
- Government
- Information Technologies Sector
- Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector
- Transportation Systems Sector
- Water and Wastewater Systems Sector
MU in-person commencement ceremonies brings up safety concerns
The University of Missouri announced commencement ceremonies will be held in-person for its 2020 and 2021 graduates. As many students are excited about this news, some people have questions regarding how MU plans on following COVID-19 safety protocols.
Fayette offers new option for vaccination clinic, more scheduled for March
Fitzgibbon Hospital and Fitzgibbon Family Clinic in Fayette held a vaccination clinic at Central Methodist University on Thursday that offered a new option for those looking to get the vaccine.
The clinic was open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for those that scheduled appointments and had two opportunities for people to walk-in to receive a vaccine.
Federal judge rules eviction moratorium is unconstitutional
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that the federal moratorium on evictions is unconstitutional, according to court documents.
US District Judge John Barker, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump to the court in the Eastern District of Texas, stopped short of issuing a preliminary injunction, but said he expected the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to respect his ruling and withdraw the moratorium.
Missouri women's basketball drops close game to No. 20 Tennessee
Tennessee's leading scorers Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell led the way with 26 and 23 points, respectively. The rest of the Volunteers came in third with 19 points combined as the Tigers lost a close one, 78-73.
Clouds will be clearing tonight with lows falling to near 30° and winds will be shifting out of the east and eventually the south. This southerly wind will help boost temperatures back to the 50s for Friday afternoon.
Skies will start mostly sunny, but extra clouds will move in for the afternoon and evening and these clouds could produce a few rain showers. These showers will have to battle some dry air near the surface, and that will limit the rain to light quick moving showers. Generally rainfall totals will be less than .10”. The most likely time to see a quick rain shower is from 5PM to 10PM.