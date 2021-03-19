Open appointments available ahead of Cole County's Friday vaccination event
The Cole County Health Department plans to administer 2,300 Pfizer doses at Friday's mass vaccination event.
The event will be held at The Linc between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the department said they still have open appointments for those eligible under Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tiers 1, 2, and 3.
Tax preparer: homeless are eligible for the $1,400 stimulus
Americans have received three stimulus checks based on their taxes over the last year. The owner of Columbia’s Liberty Tax Franchise, Alysia Kramer, says the same goes for the homeless.
“Anyone who lives in the country and has a social security is eligible to receive a $1,400 stimulus,” Kramer said.
Governor's plan will shift mass vaccination events away from rural areas
Governor Mike Parson announced Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations will open March 29, and Phase 3 of vaccinations will open April 9 at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.
Along with the opening phases, the Governor announced a slew of "mega" and mass vaccination events in and around urban areas.
This announcement marks a clear shift away from rural vaccination events to more urban settings. Parson said this shift has been a part of the plan all along.
Katfish Katy’s set to reopen soon with new owners
Katfish Katy’s will be reopening for the 2021 season with new contracted operators, it announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Mother-son-duo Vanessa and Jake Leitza are the new co-owners of the restaurant and entertainment venue.
Four Mizzou wrestlers advance to NCAA quarterfinals
Four Missouri Tigers are heading to the quarterfinals after making it through the second round of NCAA Wrestling National Tournament on Thursday night in St. Louis.
Columbia native Brock Mauller will try to give Missouri an individual title as the number 3 seed in the 149-pound weight class. He stayed alive in a 4-2 win over Minnesota's Michael Blockhus. Mauller will take the mat with No. 6 seed Bryce Andonian of Virgina Tech on Friday in the quarterfinals.
High pressure on Friday and Saturday will help to produce a clear blue sky overhead. Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the weekend, too.
It will still be cold in the mornings. In fact, lows will likely be below freezing for two mornings in a row on Friday and Saturday.
Wind chills on Friday morning will be around 20º!
It has been about two weeks since temps reached freezing and since early March when we were last in the 20s.