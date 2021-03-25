CPD believes skeletal remains are of missing Columbia woman, driver's license found nearby
The lawyer representing Mengqi Ji's parents, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji, confirmed to KOMU 8 that the human remains found Thursday at Rock Bridge State Park are that of their daughter.
Amy Salladay confirmed CPD called the parents Thursday, saying they believed the remains found in Rock Bridge State Park belong to Ji.
CPD said at a news conference Thursday night that the "remains and property found at the park might be consistent with Ji."
A full timeline of Ji's disappearance can be seen below.
Missouri House committee votes down Medicaid expansion
Missouri lawmakers have voted against funding a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid health care for low-income adults.
The GOP-led House Budget Committee on Thursday voted 20-9 against paying to extend the Medicaid program.
Republicans argued it's financially irresponsible to commit to expanding the expensive program. But Democrats argued Medicaid expansion is required by the Missouri Constitution.
Voters last year added Medicaid expansion to the Constitution.
The challenges of vaccinating homeless populations
Missouri will begin vaccinating those experiencing homelessness in Phase 2 of the state's vaccination plan on Monday, March 29.
Community Relations Director for Central Missouri Salvation Army, Lori Benson, said vaccinating homeless populations is crucial.
"They're a very vulnerable population, they don't have access to a lot of the same resources that maybe you and I have access to, which is, if they get sick, are they going to be able to get into a doctor, are they going to be able to get, the care that they need?" Benson said.
Ameren Missouri solar facility to bring in tax revenue for Montgomery County
Ameren Missouri has received final approval from regulators to build the largest solar facility in company history, in mid-Missouri.
Construction will begin this summer and should be in operation by the end of the year, Matt Forck, Ameren Missouri Vice President, said.
Forecast: Warmer temps to start the weekend
Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog is possible. Skies will start to clear in the afternoon with some sunshine returning. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s.