Cole County to hold mass vaccination event for educators
Cole County health officials announced Thursday that they will hold a mass vaccination event for the county's educators on March 19.
The event will take place at The Linc in Jefferson City. The Missouri National Guard will support this event.
All Cole County school staff from parochial, private and public schools will be eligible.
Some schools in Jefferson City have found that less than half of their staff are interested in receiving a vaccine. Calvary Lutheran High School's Executive Director, John Christman, said only about 40% of its staff indicated that they'd like to get vaccinated.
New health order will benefit Boone County restaurants and bars
Boone County’s modified health order will have an effect on restaurants, bars and its visitors.
All businesses are able to return to normal hours and bar service is now permitted. Social distancing of 6 feet between tables and masks are still required.
Boone County’s mask mandate will stay in place until the end of the health order which is March 24. It can then either be extended or expire.
Cooper County holding third vaccination clinic to administer leftover doses
The Cooper County Public Health Center will hold a third vaccination clinic for 330 people Friday. The clinic is already full and is not accepting any more appointments.
This comes after the health center administered over 2,100 vaccines at the two-day clinic at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville. The 330 doses are left over from the clinic and will be administered at the health center.
MU Health Care recommends filling out CDC app after receiving first COVID-19 vaccine
A CDC app called V-safe uses text messaging and web surveys to allow you to check-in after receiving your first shot and list any potential side effects.
MU Health Care's pharmacy director said while using the app is voluntary, the health system recommends people use it before leaving their first appointment.
Royals to welcome fans back the Kauffman Stadium for 2021 season; Cardinals to host fans at Busch Stadium this season
For the first time in 18 months, baseball fans will once again be welcomed back into both Kauffman Stadium and Busch Stadium.
The Kansas City Royals organization announced on Thursday that fans will be allowed in the stadium beginning Thursday, April 1, when the Royals will host the Texas Rangers to open the 2021 regular season.
In addition, the St. Louis Cardinals, in cooperation with the City of St. Louis and Major League Baseball, announced they will welcome guests back to Busch Stadium for the 2021 season.
Forecast: Cooler for Friday, but we'll warm back up through the weekend
Temperatures out-the-door will be in the middle 30s for the morning with wind chills in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.
Skies will become a little more sunny with a few clouds sticking around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s, which is slightly above average for this time of the year. Still, Friday is expected to be the most seasonal-like day over the next week.
Mid Missouri is going to stay dry despite the additional cloud cover. However, a few showers can be expected across southwest Missouri.