Biden signs bill to avert shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
President Joe Biden on Thursday night signed Congress' stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown and extend government funding through December 3.
Government funding had been set to expire at midnight, but Democratic congressional leaders, who control both chambers of Congress, had projected confidence that the government would remain open.
In addition to funding the government until December 3, the stopgap bill will "provide funding to help process and resettle Afghan refugees and finally deliver on critical disaster aid for Americans battered by storms and wildfires this summer," Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said.
Jefferson City School District drops mask mandate, changes quarantine guidelines
Effective Friday, the Jefferson City School District will no longer require masks in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained and close contacts in the school environment will no longer be required to quarantine in most cases.
The decision for changing the district's COVID-19 protocols comes after a decrease in positive cases and in close contact reports. Linthacum says district leaders meet regularly with the Cole County Health Department and other Cole County school leaders to discuss these protocols.
Students and staff members who are identified as close contacts within the school environment will no longer be required to quarantine in most instances.
New gas tax will fund infrastructure, but will cost drivers more to get around
Missouri's gas tax increase goes into effect on Friday and some drivers aren't looking forward to the 2.5 cents per gallon increase. The revenue collected from the tax will go toward rebuilding Missouri's infrastructure.
The gas tax increase is the first since 1996. It places a 2.5 cents tax per gallon on motor gas with a plan to increase each year by 2.5 cents, until 2025.
Cities and counties in Missouri can expect to receive around $75 million per year from the gas tax, while the state will receive about $350 million per year. One hundred percent of the earned revenue from the tax will fund infrastructure projects around the state.
Mid-Missouri health departments begin offering Pfizer booster shots
Multiple mid-Missouri health departments are beginning to offer the Pfizer booster shots following the state's Department of Health and Senior Services approved the booster this week.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said in a press release on Thursday they will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their facility each Saturday throughout October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone getting a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at one of the clinics will be required to sign a form stating they are eligible to receive the vaccination based on qualifying factors.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to play Super Bowl halftime show
Music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show next year, the NFL announced Thursday.
These five musicians collectively have been awarded 43 Grammys and created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums, and will unite on stage for the first time on Feb. 13, 2022, for Super Bowl 56, to be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The show will be produced by Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.