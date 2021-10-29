Parson issues executive order against federal COVID vaccine mandates
Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that he has issued an executive order to fight federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Alabama, Arizona, Florida and Texas governors also have taken action against the federal vaccine mandates.
The order comes after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday he would file suit against the federal vaccine mandate by the end of the week. He called the mandate a "blatant and frightening federal overreach."
The vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employers with over 100 workers will apply to as many as 100 million Americans - close to two-thirds of the American workforce, according to CNN.
Elledge pre-trial: Judge denies motion to exclude four expert witnesses from testifying
Attorneys on both sides of the upcoming trial for Joseph Elledge met Thursday morning at the Boone County Courthouse to finalize case details ahead of Monday's start.
At the pre-trial hearing, Judge Brouck Jacobs denied a defense motion to exclude four expert witnesses from testifying.
According to court documents, the four witnesses testified the soil and vegetation from the defendant’s boots matched soil and vegetation from Mengqi Ji’s grave in Rock Bridge State Park.
The defense’s motion argued the plant analysis should be excluded because the methodology has not been tested, it was not subject to peer review and there was no known error rate.
The final pre-trial hearing will take place Friday at 9 a.m. Elledge’s trial is set to begin Monday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. with jury selection.
60,000 Missouri WIC participants will see a spending increase for November and December
Participants in Missouri's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program from the Department of Health and Senior Services will have greater purchasing power in November and December.
The state's program is expanding the cash value benefit (CVB) for fruits and vegetables for the next two months. The temporary increase comes from federal funds with The Continuing Resolution to Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.
The current limit on cash value benefit purchases for breastfeeding, pregnant and postpartum women is $11. Starting Nov. 1, the 167% to 327% increase on WIC's spending limits will go into effect.
Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.
Hospital hiring fair seeks to fill positions at new higher minimum wage
St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City hosted a hiring fair Thursday to fill its many open staff positions.
The hospital recently raised its minimum wage for all positions to $15 per hour in hopes of attracting more people.
The first session of the fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. saw 28 applicants, 14 of whom were offered positions on the spot, with several more St. Mary's said they are moving forward with.
St. Mary's is offering positions with flexible hours for those with no experience, but wanting to get their foot in the door of healthcare work.
6 Cardinals, 4 Royals named finalists for Gold Gloves
Six Saint Louis Cardinals and four Kansas City Royals are finalists for the Gold Glove, baseball's top defensive honor. A Gold Glove is awarded for each field position in each league.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hopes to win his 9th consecutive Gold Glove at the "hot corner." It would be his first Gold Glove with St. Louis after winning 8 consecutive times in Colorado.
Infield second baseman Tommy Edman, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and catcher Yadier Molina are also finalists in the National League.
Salvador Perez could make it a Show-Me State sweep at catcher as "Salvy" is a finalist for what would be his 6th Gold Glove.
The winners of the Gold Glove will be announced Nov. 7.