Columbia single mother wins state vaccine lottery
A Columbia mother of four is one of the latest people to win the Missouri vaccine lottery.
One of the thousands who entered is Lauren Zettler. Zettler, a single mother of four and an employee at Veterans United, found out the news over email.
"I have some friends that have high risk kids and so that was my main motivation for getting vaccinated and this was an extra perk on top of that," she said.
Zettler's kids are all in elementary or middle school. She surprised her kids with the good news Thursday after school.
Boone County deputies to assist Centralia Police after 2 officers resign
Following the resignation of the Centralia Police Chief, two officers have resigned from the police department.
Centralia Mayor Chris Cox confirmed to KOMU 8 that two additional officers resigned from their duties Thursday. A news release did not give reasons for their departure.
Chief Bob Bias announced that effective Oct. 10, he would no longer serve as police chief and was taking an early retirement. No clear reason was given for his departure, just that it was a personal matter.
The search for a new police chief has begun and will continue through Nov. 3, Cox said. For now, the city will promote an interim chief from within the ranks of the department.
Early College program helps CPS students earn college credit, tuition before graduating
Columbia Public Schools’ Early College program allows students to earn their associate’s degree while simultaneously earning their high school degree.
Students who take advantage of the program will earn up to two years of college credit before stepping foot on a four-year university.
Coordinators were pleasantly surprised that its enrollment numbers tripled expectations, with over 150 students signing up during the pandemic.
CPS partners with Moberly Area Community College (MACC) at its Columbia campus. Students take college level courses in the morning and high school level classes in the afternoon. According to the district, more than 45% of Early College students participate in an extracurricular after their classes are completed for the day.
The graduates from the first year of the program are attending the University of Missouri, MACC, Central Methodist University, Stephens College and Minnesota State University.
Columbia restaurants prep for large homecoming crowds
With the University of Missouri's homecoming approaching this weekend, many Columbia restaurant owners and employees are preparing for large crowds.
Sidney Bentil, a bartender at Room 39 said the restaurant faced some staffing shortages in the summer, but they have been staffed up ever since.
Bud's BBQ, a newly opened restaurant downtown, will participate in its first homecoming in Columbia.
"We're excited about homecoming, in fact the parade comes right in front of us. With our windows open, it's going to be a great time, we couldn't be more excited for it," owner Jason Paetzold said.
Forecast: Sunshine returns for Friday
It’s a big weekend with Mizzou Homecoming, fall festivals and above average temperatures. We look to be nearly 15° above average in our highs and lows on Saturday and Sunday.
The warm air will continue to build on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s by late morning and highs are expected to reach the upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will start in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s. A record is in jeopardy for Sunday for the warmest low temperature. The record currently is 66° (1973).