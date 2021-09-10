Authorities believe McLean knew Miller County homicide victims
J.T. McLean, who was found dead Thursday morning, is said to have known the two Miller County homicide victims prior to allegedly killing them.
Daniel Stephan, 74, and Pamela Stephan, 64, were confirmed to be related to an ex-wife of McLean, according to Boone County Cap. Brian Leer.
McLean was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. His body was found in the stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot.
How one Missouri veteran is trying to save Afghan lives
MU Law School graduate, Shawn Lee served his country in the military, a duty that took him to Afghanistan more than a decade ago. As President Joe Biden declared America’s longest war in Afghanistan was over just days before the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Lee feels he has to fight one final battle.
He reached out to to his elected representatives, including Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, and to the U.S. State Department to let them know about Saeed’s service to the U.S. military. Lee has also been talking with other Afghan businesses that are also trying to get citizens out of the country.
On this anniversary of 9/11, Lee is hoping his country will carefully consider how much its involvement in Afghanistan has cost the people who became our allies there.
CPS committee looks at using COVID relief money as expected deficit looms
Facing a projected $6.6 million revenue deficit for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee considered plans Wednesday to use an expected $23.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief for certain projects.
The deficit comes as a result of the 2021 Missouri Court of Appeals case Blankenship v. Franklin County Collector, McArthur said. The court ruled the process many Missouri public school districts used to calculate and collect property tax was unconstitutional. The ruling's effect is that Columbia Public Schools will reduce its property tax assumption rate by a projected 40 cents, prompting the multi-million dollar loss.
Missouri teacher quits after complaints about gay pride flag
John Wallis was in his first week as a speech and debate, theater and world mythology teacher at Neosho Junior High School when he was told to remove the flag and a sign saying “everyone is welcome” because parents had complained.
Wallis resigned after he was told to take down a gay pride flag in his classroom and to sign a letter saying he would not discuss human sexuality or gender.
He has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.
Vaccine incentive winner, Missouri athlete hopes to travel with winnings
A University of Missouri student-athlete is one of the winners of the Missouri vaccine incentive program (VIP), banking $10,000.
Eleanor Fay, a junior at MU had applied for the incentive program after her mom encouraged her to enter.
“I went to go show my mom and I was trying to keep my composure because I was like I don’t think this is real, but I saw my mom’s reaction and realized, oh this is actually real,” Fay said about revealing her win to her family.
Fay is a member of Missouri's tennis team. She says most of her teammates are international students from other countries all around the world. She hopes to spend some of the winnings traveling once it’s safe.