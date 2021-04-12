Marching Mizzou students react to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
Marching Mizzou students were overcome with emotion when they heard they will be performing in the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022.
The end of the year Marching Mizzou banquet took place over zoom this year. Yet, students knew something big was going to happen. They just didn't know it was going to be something as big as this.
What you need to know about this year's True/False Film Fest
The True/False Film Fest is set to take place May 5 through 9 at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia.
Stacie Pottinger, the director of development and communications for the Ragtag Film Society, said she is very excited, as it's only a few weeks away.
"Everybody's excited. We are only a few weeks away. The films are locked, the music is locked, we just need to get all the logistics taken care of and we're ready to have a fest," Pottinger said.
Columbia celebrates bicentennial with pop-up parks
COMO 200 is partnering with Kia of Columbia in celebrating the city's bicentennial this year. Events are happening monthly around Columbia including pop-up parks that are taking place all throughout the city.
"The purpose of these parks specifically is to bring the celebration to all of Columbia," said lead event planner, Mercedez Waters. "That's why we're in each neighborhood in each part of Columbia and trying to find the parks that don't necessarily have the access to mid-Columbia."
Local community outreach groups like Rock the Community and the City of Columbia Office of Sustainability had tables set up with fun activities for kids to get involved in on Sunday.
Tanglewood scorecard scam targets Fulton businesses
According to the city of Fulton, someone has been reaching out to businesses and Callaway Chamber of Commerce members with a scam relating to the Tanglewood Golf Course Scorecard.
Bill Johnson, the city's director of administration, received a phone call from a Fulton business earlier this week about a suspicious email regarding the Tanglewood Golf Course scorecard.
"Me not knowing, we do a lot of things in the city, I contacted both the department head of the golf course and our golf pro," Johnson said. "Neither one of them knew anything about it."
WEATHER FORECAST
The weather is expected to be fairly uneventful this week, with the skies projected to be dry and cloudy until at least Friday. Temperatures will peak in the high 50s for most of the week.