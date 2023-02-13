NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs to 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in classic Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl in the past four seasons, downing the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes appeared to overcome re-aggravating his ankle injury in the first half, rallying the Chiefs in the second to a victory that puts the team in a "dynasty" conversation.
The Chiefs also won the Super Bowl in 2020 and reached the title game in 2021.
Super Bowl Sunday brings a busy day for local businesses
Kansas City Chiefs fans across Columbia prepared for their Super Bowl watch parties in different ways on Sunday. Football fans are expected to spend an average of $115 on the Super Bowl on merchandise and food for watch parties.
That means for Mid-Missouri barbecue and wing restaurants, the Super Bowl is one of their busiest days of the year.
Rihanna soars in red, speeds through hits at Super Bowl half
Rihanna was above it all. She began and ended the Super Bowl 57 halftime show hovering high above the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit with tight, rubbery garb underneath as she stood on a transparent rectangular platform that raised and lowered as she belted out the lyrics.
US military shoots down high-altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday
The US military shot down another high-altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, according to a US official and a congressional source briefed on the matter.
The operation marks the third day in a row that an unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace. An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday. On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.
Death toll climbs to 33,000 people in Turkey-Syria earthquake
More than 33,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, as hopes of rescuing more survivors dwindle amid freezing conditions.
The latest figures show that 33,181 have died across both countries.
The death toll in Turkey has climbed to 29,605, Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM said Sunday.