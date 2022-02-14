TARGET 8: Missouri agencies begin to address failures identified in foster care system
JEFFERSON CITY — The state of Missouri is scrambling to find solutions to failures in its foster care system.
It’s been about six months since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a case study revealing that Missouri’s foster care system rarely reduced a child’s risk of going missing from state custody in 2019.
Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
QB Matthew Stafford completed 26 passes for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns. WR Cooper Kupp caught 8 passes for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. DT Aaron Donald had 2 sacks, including the final play of the game.
Cincinnati's Joe Burrow completed 22 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown. Several Bengals receivers had big games. Tee Higgins had 4 receptions for 100 yards, while Ja'Marr Chase caught 5 passes for 89 yards.
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting identified
BOONE COUNTY − A Boone County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man after a car chase Sunday morning just east of Columbia.
According to a Facebook post by the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Blaine D. Johnson.
Two State Technical College students selected for governor's leadership forum
LINN — Two students from State Technical College have been selected to attend the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum. The forum will be held in Jefferson City from Feb. 25-27.
The nominations are based on campus leadership, student involvement and grades, according to a news release from the college.
First Alert Weather Forecast
After a chilly weekend, we are treated to a milder stretch of days beginning on Valentine's Day! However, rain and snow does return to the region in just a few days.
Over the weekend, temps only reached the 20s and 30s with brisk wind chills at times. that changes starting today. Monday's temps will start in the 20s, quickly rising back to near 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be sunny too.