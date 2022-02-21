1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY — One person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in Moniteau County. It happened early Sunday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
MSHP is assisting Moniteau County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
The sheriff's office posted on it's Facebook page that the incident occurred on Carney King Road in Russellville.
Dispensary reacts to Cannabis Freedom Act's introduction into state house
The Cannabis Freedom Act (HB 2704) was introduced by Rep. Ron Hicks (R-St. Charles) from the Missouri House of Representatives on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
If passed, the bill would expunge all non-violent cannabis convictions and legalize recreational cannabis possession and sales. It would also provide protections for banks doing business with legal marijuana operations and allow hospitality operators to provide legal marijuana consumption spaces.
Tax breaks would be offered to those denied marijuana licenses by Missouri’s medical marijuana program in the amount of application fees paid to the state.
Local author recalls forgotten history of Black-owned businesses in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City author, Michelle Brooks, held a book signing Sunday afternoon at Quinn Chapel A.M.E Church for a story that covered lost Black history in mid-Missouri.
Brooks, a former reporter of 20 years with the Jefferson City News Tribune, delved into history she said had been altered or dismissed in the Mill Bottom and The Foot near downtown Jefferson City. She highlighted the many untold stories of families and businesses that she said were pushed out of their neighborhoods.
The early-release signing for "Lost Jefferson City," took place on Sunday at Quinn Chapel on the corner of Lafayette Street and East Miller Street.
Rock the Community gives back to those in need after winter storm
COLUMBIA - Rock the Community held a drive-through event on Saturday for Columbians in need of essential supplies.
Rock the Community’s organizers decided to keep the event as scheduled despite icy road conditions. Director Rita Renee said the organization’s work is even more vital to the community now than it was a few years ago.
First Alert Weather Forecast
About to be a very nice day, reaching nearly 70 degrees today under breezy south winds! Hope I'm not 'wish-casting' this mild day aheadhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/s5VVz9KRU1— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 21, 2022
A very pleasant weather day will be followed by more chances for winter weather and colder conditions this week.
Temperatures will be the main feature of Monday's weather. Already, morning temps are starting in the 40s and with breezy southerly winds, a heads-start to daytime highs around 70 degrees this afternoon!