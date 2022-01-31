Chiefs lose AFC Championship game, fall to Bengals in OT
After winning a thrilling AFC Divisional in overtime last week, the Kansas City Chiefs season came to a disappointing end Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-24 in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.
The Bengals' appearance in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles will be their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.
I-70 pedestrian crash leaves man with serious injuries
The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-70 Drive NW Saturday night.
The crash from the 2003 Honda CRV left the pedestrian with serious injuries.
He was immediately transported to a hospital by EMS following the incident.
Recent earthquake activity raises interest in Earthquake Awareness Month in Missouri
Missouri observes Earthquake Awareness Month each February to emphasize the very real risk of a catastrophic earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ).
On Nov. 17, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred near Poplar Bluff, the largest in Missouri since 1991.
“The November earthquake was felt as far north as St. Louis and as far south as Memphis, Tennessee,” Jim Remillard, SEMA director, said.
Columbia businesses profit ahead of AFC Championship game
Ahead of the AFC Championship game Sunday, businesses across Columbia profited from the sale of Chiefs themed merchandise.
At HyVee, cake designers pooled together to create Chiefs themed cookies, cakes and cookie-cakes.
One of these designers, Ang Hubert, said she enjoys the creativity involved in the process of developing items that customers love.
The Blue Note hosts R&B/Soul concert during 40-year anniversary celebration
A downtown Columbia theater, The Blue Note, is celebrating 40 years of live music and art this year for mid-Missouri residents.
Soul Sessions hosts shows every fourth Saturday each month where artists can choose to perform music, spoken-word poetry or visual arts.
The next show Soul Sessions COMO will put on will be back at The Blue Note on Feb. 26.
First Alert Weather
Winter storm watch in effect from Tuesday night until Thursday night (2/1-2/4) for all of the KOMU 8 viewing area. We are expecting a major winter storm to impact the area with snow, ice and extreme cold https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YJefIFlKEV— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 31, 2022
Winter weather prep continues! Enjoy Monday's sunshine and mild temps in the middle to upper 50s Winter weather to begin Tuesday evening in central Missouri https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LIfizgH9vI— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 31, 2022