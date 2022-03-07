Performers say music and film intertwine at True/False Film Fest
COLUMBIA — While some might think of films and filmmakers when they think of True/False, others might think about the other forms of art.
The weekend's main focus is on cinema, but according to the True/False website, some have called it a music fest disguised as a film fest.
"Music is an essential part of the fabric and energy of True/False—such an important part of the festival experience," the website says.
Columbia youth push for reform of homelessness policy
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia's Youth Advisory Council is pushing the city council to address the issue of youth experiencing homelessness in the city at its next meeting.
The Youth Advisory Council's mission is to communicate the perspectives of Columbia's youth to the city council on policies that affect them. The council is made up of 21 students from high schools across Columbia.
The letter the Youth Advisory Council addressed to mayor Brian Treece voices the council's support for raising the temperature for when the Wabash Warming Center opens overnight from 9 degrees to 25 degrees Fahrenheit. It also says more work needs to be done.
Fowler resolution on ARPA fund spending faces vote at Columbia City Council meeting Monday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set Monday to vote on a resolution regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds that was presented by First Ward City Councilwoman Pat Fowler during a Feb. 7 meeting.
The proposed resolution calls for 100% of federal ARPA funds to be allocated to those who have been impacted harshly by the pandemic, to relieve some of the conditions of systemic poverty and racial inequity and to build progress toward a stronger economy and public health capacity.
In an interview, Fowler noted that council member Ian Thomas and other community members played a role in the development of the resolution.
State park to host “Women March On!” hikes for Women's History Month
WESTON - In honor of Women's History Month, the Weston Bend State Park announced a series of hikes every Sunday called the "Women March On!" hikes.
Each week, a hike will talk about natural themes, outdoor knowledge and a trailblazing woman in history.
The hikes are designed to answer questions about the outdoors. The state park said it wants to give hikers a chance to feel comfortable in undertaking their own outdoor adventures, from day hikes to weekend backpacking trips.