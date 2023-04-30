Hundreds of volunteers gather to help clean up Jefferson City
Hundreds of volunteers from churches across Missouri gathered in Jefferson City Sunday to help with various clean-up projects across the town.
The event was done through Mission JC, a service organization based in Jefferson City that organizes large volunteer events for churches near the area.
Organizers had volunteers meet at Special Olympics Missouri for music, drinks, and donuts, before sending everyone off to their job sites.
Grant keeps free pads, tampons in-stock at Hallsville schools
This year, the Hallsville School District is fully stocked on feminine hygiene products. That’s because the 2022 Missouri General Assembly appropriated $1 million for the 2022-23 school year to provide feminine hygiene products for Missouri students enrolled in grades 6-12.
The Hallsville School District used the funds to buy $947.79 worth of tampons and pads for students across the district. Those feminine hygiene products are available in the nurse's office on campus.
Cardinals broadcaster, World Series champ Mike Shannon dies
Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was 83.
The Cardinals said he died Saturday night in St. Louis. The team did not cite the cause of death.
Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, starting in 1972. That followed a short stint in the front office and a nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the first two seasons with future Hall of Famer Stan Musial.
Forecast: A warming trend and then rain chances in the week ahead
Mid-Missouri managed to squeeze out a few drops of rain on Saturday, but with no rain today we are finishing the month of April as the second driest on record.
Monday is going to be another windy day with gusts up to 40 mph with sustained winds at 15-25 mph out of the northwest.
Temperatures will begin a slow warming trend with highs in the middle 60s again on Tuesday and highs in the 70s for the middle and end of the week.