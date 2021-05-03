True/False Film Fest to welcome back filmmakers and fans
For the first time in over a year, the True/False Film Festival will make its return to Columbia this week.
Filmmakers and spectators from around the country will be able to attend in-person at Stephens Lake Park.
The festival will start on Wednesday, May 5 and run through Sunday, May 9.
3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego in suspected smuggling operation
Three people were killed and more than 20 were hospitalized after a boat capsizing just off the coast of San Diego on Sunday.
Officials say that while they cannot confirm any more information at this time, it is suspected the boat was involved in a human smuggling operation.
Parts of Business Route 54 in Miller County to close for road work
Business Route 54 near Bagnell Dam will be closed for road work several times over the next two weeks.
MoDOT says drivers will need to find another way around the dam as roadwork continues.
Forecast: A conditional severe threat for Monday
Severe weather could show its head on Monday after some early morning showers, but with so many factors involved, it could also miss mid-Missouri completely.
Be sure to stay up-to-date with the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Doppler.