Columbia man spends 34 hours ringing Salvation Army bell in effort to fight poverty
Columbia resident Sean Spence spent thirty four hours over the weekend ringing the Salvation Army bell in an effort to raise over five thousand dollars to go toward those in poverty.
"There's so many people, there's so many children that are going without food that are going without warm clothes, we're heading into cold weather," Spence said.
According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2020 there were about 37.2 million people in poverty, 3.3 million more than in 2019.
Fully vaccinated family members can celebrate the holidays without masks, Fauci says
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that fully vaccinated individuals could celebrate the holidays with their family without a mask.
The nation's top infectious disease expert also noted that travelers should wear a mask if they're unaware of the vaccination status of those around you.
Fauci's comments come as the US faces the second holiday season of the pandemic, but the first with safe and effective vaccines now available to people ages 5 and older.
Fiery crash closes interstate in St. Louis for several hours
Interstate 64 was closed for several hours in St. Louis Sunday after a fiery crash that involved at least three cars.
Police said at least two men were taken to the hospital after the early morning crash with one man in critical condition.
City of Columbia office hours and services closed over Thanksgiving holiday
City of Columbia offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving Day and well as Native American Heritage Day.
The closure impacts a range of city services including all Solid Waste services, parking meter enforcement and Columbia's public transit system.
5-year-old Missouri girl beats the odds fighting genetic disorder
5-year-old Evie Castiglioni suffers from Leigh Syndrome, a genetic disorder that is a mitochondrial disease.
Evie went to see a pediatrician after her first birthday. Fifteen months after, she was still not walking, had low tone and was breathing louder than normal.
There is no cure for mitochondrial disease or any FDA approved drugs for treating it. Dr. Marwan Shinawi, a Washington University pediatric genetic specialist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, said many patients with the disease don't live longer than five years.