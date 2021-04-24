US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to continue
After an 11-day pause, the U.S is once again allowing the J&J COVID-19 vaccine to be given to citizens.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the benefits of the single-dose COVID-19 shot outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.
Public Information Specialist for Columbia/Boone County PHHS Sarah Humm says the health department still has those doses readily available and will wait for guidance on when to resume those vaccinations.
Basic user data stolen from ParkMobile app, may affect some who park in downtown Columbia
A data leak within the ParkMobile app, a parking pass paid through the user's phone, was confirmed by the company earlier this week.
The company confirmed that no credit card information and no data related to parking transaction history were accessed, but license plate numbers, email addresses and phone numbers were.
Schnucks issues recall on bakery products due to plastic concerns
A list of bakery items was released by Schnucks supermarket chain that may contain pieces of plastic.
The grocer said they were notified by their container manufacturer that pieces of loose plastic may have found their way into the items.
Any shoppers that purchased these items may exchange or return them for a full refund.
Forecast: Friday night rain, then a BIG warm-up
