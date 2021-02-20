More Missouri arrests in connection to Capitol riots
The FBI made two more arrests in relation to the U.S. Capitol Building riots on Jan. 6.
Zachary John Wilson, of Springfield, and Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, were both arrested on separate charges regarding their involvement in the riots.
Missouri has now seen 10 residents arrested in connection to the Capitol riots.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison after guilty involuntary manslaughter plead
Cameron White agreed to the plea deal at the Boone County Courthouse Friday.
White was arrested in Oct. 2019 in connection to the shooting death of 13-year-old Dajion Harris.
The maximum White will spend behind bars is 10 years.
Randolph County second dose vaccine has been rescheduled
Randolph County's Health Department's second dose mass vaccination clinic has been rescheduled for Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone who received their first dose on Jan. 29 at Rothwell Park should return for their second dose at the park. You can download and fill out the Pfizer second dose screening form here.
Make sure to bring your vaccination card to the event. If you have lost yours, schedule with the health department before your second dose appointment.
Mardi Gras Pub Crawl coming to Lake of the Ozarks
The usual one-day event has now been extended to three days to encourage more business in the area.
Sixteen local bars and restaurants will be involved in the celebration event.
Business operators are expecting a good turnout, but said not many new COVID-19 guidelines have been put in place.
Forecast: Warmer temperatures arriving + rain/snow possible Sunday
Temperatures this afternoon will make it above freezing for the first time in over 2 weeks! We'll also see plenty of sunshine, so the melting process should be in full effect today. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for Saturday.
While temperatures won't dip, Sunday will still have a winter-like feel to it, especially along and north of HWY 24. Central Missouri will likely see on-and-off rain showers through the day tomorrow, but areas closer to Iowa could see a few snowflakes mixed in--this could provide a dusting by lunchtime. Since ground temperatures are still cold, northern Missouri could face road issues tomorrow morning. Things should dry out and improve by Sunday night.
