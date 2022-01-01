STORM MODE: A Winter Storm will arrive on New Year's Day
A winter storm is expected on New Year's Day, likely lasting the entire day.
Precipitation will start out as cold rain before we see a transition to a wintry, icy mix and then light snowfall. Impacts to roads are expected and travel may become hazardous Saturday.
The big question with any winter system like this is trying to nail down temperatures at each level of the atmosphere, where a degree change may change the outcome at the surface. Cold air at different levels in our atmosphere will determine our precipitation type which will help determine impacts and accumulations.
Adam Burks to run for Columbia School Board
Adam Burks will run for Columbia School Board in the April 5 election.
Two of the seven seats on the board will be open, including those of Blake Willoughby and Della Streaty-Wilhoit. Willoughby will seek reelection, the Missourian previously reported.
Burks has a background in public safety and is a safety facilities manager at Midway USA. He is also a volunteer with the Boone County Fire Protection District at Station 13. He and his wife Melody have four kids, all of whom attend Columbia Public Schools.
Wabash overnight warming center to open this weekend
The city of Columbia will open the Wabash Bus Station warming center on this Saturday and Sunday.
The overnight center, located at 126 North Tenth Street, will be open on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. It will also open Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team expects freezing rain and sleet on Saturday with a low of 7 degrees on Sunday and 9 degrees on Monday.
CPS updates district COVID-19 protocols
Ahead of Columbia Public School students returning to school on Tuesday, the district is alerting parents of new COVID-19 protocols.
The new changes reflect the school board vote to remove the mask requirements from the Dec. 13 board meeting.
The district also said it will continue offering school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics and encourage all those eligible to get vaccinated.
Monroe County Sheriff's Department asks for assistance in locating missing woman
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for assistance in a missing person investigation.
The department initiated a silver advisory for 88-year-old Betty Hayes on Dec. 15. Both the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Monroe County Sheriff's Department are actively investigating the woman's disappearance.
Sheriff Joe Colston is asking anyone that may have been in contact with Hayes to reach out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.