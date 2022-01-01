Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one half of an inch, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois, and portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&