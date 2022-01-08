Job Point hosts winter graduation amongst labor shortage in the US
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, marking a new pandemic-era low.
At the same time, the labor force participation rate was unchanged from November at 61.9%, still 1.5 percentage points lower than in February 2020.
Job Point is an employment center and community development corporation in Columbia that helps link people to jobs.
Job Point graduated students late Friday afternoon with preparation to enter the workforce and aid in unemployment numbers.
Job Point CEO Steven A. Smith said he is confident his graduates will be able to find jobs after graduation.
Joseph Elledge sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder of his wife
Joseph Elledge, a Columbia man who admitted to killing his wife Mengqi Ji, was sentenced to 28 years in prison Friday, the maximum amount of time allowed.
Judge Brouck Jacobs read the sentencing aloud in Boone County court and offered his condolences to Ji's family and specifically her daughter.
Elledge was found guilty of second-degree murder of Ji on Nov. 11, 2021 following a nine-day trial. The jury recommended a 28-year sentence following his conviction, and prosecuting attorney Dan Knight argued for the maximum sentence during the trial and at Friday's sentencing hearing.
Mid-Missouri COVID hospitalizations increase as state surpasses record hospitalizations
With the positivity rate continuing to increase in mid-Missouri, hospitals statewide have hit a record high with an increasing number of people coming in with COVID-19.
Mary Becker, the senior vice president of the Missouri Hospitals Association, said the number of people hospitalized in mid-Missouri currently sits at 209. The peak for hospitalizations recorded, according to Becker, is 248.
"With the positivity rates of COVID cases increasing, we expect to see that continue over the next couple of weeks," Becker said.
MU Health Care doctor says children getting vaccinated will limit child hospitalization rates
Along with nine other states, Missouri is seeing the rates of children being hospitalized for COVID-19 at record-breaking highs.
As the newest strain of COVID, the omicron variant, spreads throughout the entire country, children are being hit hard.
In the American Academy of Pediatrics' latest report published on Dec. 30, 325,340 new cases of COVID in children were reported between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
State to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Sunday in Jefferson City
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Sunday in Jefferson City.
The drive-thru will be held in the parking lot at the American Legion #1423, located on Tanner Bridge Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Another drive-thru testing event will be held on Jan. 23 at the same time and place.
The test used will be a PCR test. Results will be available as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours after the event. Results will be given via phone call or text.
No identification documents are required. Testing is free.