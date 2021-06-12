Unemployment benefits end today: Here are some options for further assistance  

Starting today, Missouri will end all pandemic related unemployment benefits that helped residents through the pandemic.
 
KOMU 8 has compiled a list of a few local unemployment aid programs for anyone who may need assistance during this time. 
  • Missouri Job Center
  • Voluntary Action Center 
  • The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services 
  • Temporary Assistance 
Missouri's unemployment rate is 4.1% for the month of April 202 and Boone County unemployment rate sits at 2.6% for the month of April 2021. 
 

CPD arrests one after reported stabbing on Apple Tree Court 

Columbia Police responded to a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon on Apple Tree Court, which resulted in one arrest. 

The stabbing was a result of domestic disturbance in the 200 block. 

Jayce Phillips, an 18-year-old female, was arrested for domestic assault. The victim was identified as a 26-year-old male with moderate injuries. The victim was transported to a local emergency room in a personal vehicle. 

 
Randolph County makes new effort to vaccinate people
 
Randolph County has one of the lower vaccination rates in Mid-Missouri. 

According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, 26.6% of Randolph County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 21.5% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Randolph County looks to increase these numbers by educating and encouraging residents to get vaccinated. Recently a Randolph County nurse spoke to a company about the importance of vaccination. 

Vaccine registration is available on their website.

Summer feeding programs begin to pop up around mid-Missouri 

Different summer feeding programs are beginning to pop up around mid-Missouri to help feed students who rely on free or reduced school lunches throughout the school year. 
 
One Jefferson City program, Building Community Bridges, will provide free lunches from 12 to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 
 
In Columbia, Lunch in the Park will return on June 14 and run through Aug. 13. The program will provide lunch Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Douglas Park.
 
Lunch in the Park and the Building Community Bridges lunch are open to any children under the age of 18. 
 Cooling centers open just in time for nearing heat wave 
 
Temperatures rose to 92 degrees Thursday, making it the warmest day of the year according to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather. To help the Columbia community with the heat, cooling locations are opening around the city.  
 
Cooling Centers are available during regular business hours at the following locations: 
  • Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
  • Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
  • Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
 
 
 