Drivers should expect delays this weekend as I-70's westbound Rocheport bridge opens
Both east and westbound traffic on I-70 will be reduced to one lane on the Rocheport bridge over the Missouri River. The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays.
The Route BB bridge over I-70 at exit 115 will be demolished this weekend as the Missouri River Bridge opens. Drivers heading both directions will be diverted onto the on and off-ramps at exit 115, which is the first exit on the east side of the river.
Small businesses worried about accessibility during Rocheport bridge construction
Business owners in Rocheport are worried about how the Rocheport bridge construction on Interstate 70 may impact customers' abilities to shop.
Caitlyn Campbell, the owner of Southern Provisions and Southern Gent Candle Company in Rocheport, says small business owners are worried about commuters and tourists who may not be able to find certain access to Rocheport's shops.
Russian hackers say they hit the University of Missouri
A Russian hacking group on Friday said the University of Missouri System was among dozens of its victims in a global cyberattack targeting a vulnerability in online file-transfer software.
The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly told reporters that this campaign was short, relatively superficial and caught quickly.
Cybersecurity officials in Missouri and Illinois have said they are investigating potential impacts from the cyberattack in their states.
Columbia suspends curbside recycling pickup indefinitely
Residential curbside recycling pickup in Columbia has been suspended indefinitely due to a staff shortage at the Solid Waste Utility.
The utility says it will continue to monitor staffing levels so pickup can be restored as soon as possible. Throughout the absence of the pickup, residents can use one of Columbia's nine recycling drop-off locations.
Recycling pickup was originally suspended on May 17.
Missouri farmers face tough decisions with beef prices as drought persists
As Missouri faces extreme drought, farmers are struggling with resource management, being forced to make tough decisions.
Matthew Van Schyndel, a second generation farmer in Mexico, said he has no other choice but to raise his beef prices.
"It is hard, because of the drought. I'm already having to sell animals because I don't have enough grass and hay," Van Schyndel said.
Normally during this time of year, Van Schyndel said he would have used 500 hay bales. This year so far, he's gone through a little over 100.