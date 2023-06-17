Drivers should expect delays this weekend as I-70's westbound Rocheport bridge opens

Both east and westbound traffic on I-70 will be reduced to one lane on the Rocheport bridge over the Missouri River. The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays. 

The Route BB bridge over I-70 at exit 115 will be demolished this weekend as the Missouri River Bridge opens. Drivers heading both directions will be diverted onto the on and off-ramps at exit 115, which is the first exit on the east side of the river. 

Small businesses worried about accessibility during Rocheport bridge construction

Business owners in Rocheport are worried about how the Rocheport bridge construction on Interstate 70 may impact customers' abilities to shop. 

Caitlyn Campbell, the owner of Southern Provisions and Southern Gent Candle Company in Rocheport, says small business owners are worried about commuters and tourists who may not be able to find certain access to Rocheport's shops.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.