Community remembers Friday morning shooting victim
The community is mourning the loss of Dennis D. Darks who was the victim of an early morning shooting Friday, June 4. Darks was a 2020 graduate of Battle High School.
Former classmate Precious Smith notes the loss of Darks.
"From the moment I met him, I absolutely loved him," Smith said. "He has that spirt that just lights up a room. He always makes you laugh, he always makes you feel good about yourself. He's just honestly a wonderful person."
Darks was transported in a private vehicle to Women & Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Downtown Columbia to get light upgrades for patron safety
Downtown Columbia will see 90 new posts and LED lights installed by the end of July. The project has been in the works for over three years to create a safer environment after local bars close.
The light poles will be placed strategically according to Executive director for The District Nickie Davis. Residents can expect areas by bars to be brighter after upgrades are complete.
American Red Cross urging people to donate blood
The American Red Cross urges citizens to donate blood as levels decrease at the local and national level. The shortage is part due to the return to normalcy since the pandemic began.
During the pandemic, people continued to donate blood, which avoided a shortage in summer of 2020. However, now that many are traveling again, presentation numbers have decreased at donation events.
American Red Cross is holding sickle cell awareness blood drives June 18 at Gaines Oldham Black Culture Center and June 28 at Stephens College.
If you are eligible and considering donating, head over to their website, and search your zip code. It will direct you to a blood drive in your area.
COVID-19 vaccination site at Faurot Field to close
MU health care will no longer offer offer first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at Faurot Field. The health care company will shift to vaccine administration to select clinic and pharmacy locations.
Over 70,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered at the football field.
The shift to vaccinating at select clinics and pharmacies will begin on Tuesday, June 8. The final second-dose clinic at Faurot Field is scheduled for Thursday, June 10.
Although tremendous progress has taken place, there are still many citizens who need vaccinations.
According to MU Health Care vaccine co-chair and family medicine physician Laura Morris, “Moving the vaccinations to clinics and pharmacies will provide more flexibility and convenience for patients as we continue to increase our vaccination percentage.”
The Cole County vaccination site at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City is reducing its hours as well. The site will now only be open on Thursday's from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted until 4 p.m.
Katfish Katy's occupancy license revoked following sewage issue, noise levels
Huntsdale restaurant Katfish Katy's is currently open without an occupant license. The restaurant lost its license June 1, meaning it does not have the documentation to be be open to the public.
Building Code Commissioner for the town of Huntsdale, Ana Lopez revoked the license due to surfacing sewage by the outside stage, and noise levels between 50 to 70db.
The smell from sewage reached residential homes in Huntsdale. Additionally, several Huntsdale residents have complained about the noise levels coming from Katfish Katy's, though Huntsdale and Boone County do not have a noise ordinance. Columbia does have an ordinance.
PHHS gave Katfish Katy's 60 days to clean and fix the sewage issue. The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has given the restaurant 60 days to clean and fix the sewage issue.
GOP House leader asks Patson to pardon Kansas City inmate
Rep. Andrew McDaniel of Deering, who leads the Missouri House committee that oversees the state's prison system, has urged Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to pardon Kevin Strickland of Kansas City.
Strickland has spent more than 40 years in prison for a triple murder that prosecutors now say he didn’t commit.
McDaniel says three other Republican and five Democratic lawmakers plan to sign the letter.