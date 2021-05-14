Missouri lawmakers pass high-profile gun bill on last day
The Missouri legislature passed a measure on Friday to ban local enforcement of federal gun laws.
If signed by Governor Parson, the measure would penalize local police agencies if their officers enforce federal gun laws.
Missouri Democrats said that the bill is unconstitutional and will be shot down in court.
CPS offers additional vaccination clinics for students 12 and older
Columbia holds one of many statewide rallies for Medicaid expansion
A couple dozen people rallied in Columbia Friday afternoon to defend their right to Medicaid expansion. Other rallies were held around the state.
They were organized after Governor Parson’s announcement that he would withdraw voter-approved, constitutionally protected Medicaid expansion.
Forecast: rain chances increasing + a big warmup
A cooler Saturday, but a warmer Sunday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms are in your weekend forecast.
