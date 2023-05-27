Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to be high
For this Memorial Day weekend, more than 42.3 million people are planning to travel by air, car, bus and more. Traveling numbers are expected to be higher this year compared to previous years.
Americans will spend $1.6 billion less on gas this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, according to GasBuddy. As the United States looks for the annual oil output to hit an all-time high, the oil supply has greatly improved.
City of Columbia offices will temporarily close for Memorial Day
In observance of Memorial Day, City of Columbia offices will be closed.
Residential curbside trash collection will be temporarily suspended on the holiday and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. The landfill will also be closed.
Curbside trash pickup crews will also start their routes at 6:30 a.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Residents can still put bags out after 4 p.m. the day before collection day, but it is encouraged that all bags be on the curb no later than 6:30 a.m.
MSHP gives driving, boating tips for a safer Memorial Day weekend
With increased traffic expected on roads and waterways this holiday weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) shared reminders on social media about driving and boating safety for travelers.
To prevent dangerous accidents, drivers should take extra care to obey traffic laws, minimize distractions like phone-usage while driving, wear a seat belt, and never drive while impaired.
From 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, to the end of the day Monday, MSHP said all available troopers will be on roadways to assist drivers and enforce traffic laws.
Social Security recipients express concerns ahead of potential U.S. default
While a breach in the debt ceiling would affect everyone, for some older adults in Columbia, it could cause an immediate strain with delayed or suspended Social Security benefits.
According to the White House, nearing “a breach of the U.S. debt ceiling could cause significant disruptions to financial markets that would damage the economic conditions faced by households and businesses.”
Republican and Democratic leaders are currently in negotiations to avoid the “X-date,” or the date at which the U.S. government would no longer have the funds to pay its bills.
Family of woman who died after homicide, robbery announces memorial service
After sustaining a gunshot wound during a robbery, Janet Jago, 72, died at her home in the Highlands subdivision on Monday.
The family of Janet Jago, 72, announced there will be a memorial service for her at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mizzou Hillel.
The family asked that donations be made in Jago's honor to the Central Missouri Humane Society or the American Red Cross.