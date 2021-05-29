Gas prices are high as travelers leave for Memorial Day weekend
The gas price at a gas station in Moberly was $2.71 per gallon on Friday, May 28. According to AAA, travelers have not seen gas prices this high for a Memorial Day weekend since 2014.
Mitzi Ramsey, a customer at that Moberly station, said she used to fill her gas tank up for $30 - $40, but now she spends $55 for the same amount of gas.
But it's still a relative bargain; nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $3.04.
GQT Forum 8 theater prepares for a busy weekend of movie fans
Columbia movie theater Forum 8 is preparing for larger crowds this Memorial Day weekend. "We're expecting the best weekend we have had since we reopened in August of 2020," said Wesley Halsey, Forum 8 general manager.
The theater has a pair of new blockbuster releases for the holiday weekend. Halsey said that the content is a lot better than in the past.
The venue will remain at 50% capacity and follow Boone County guidelines.
Memorial Day weekend cyclists bring business to Rocheport
Cyclists are gearing up to ride the Katy Trail this Memorial Day weekend. Rocheport is a popular stop along the trail, and businesses are gearing up for customers.
Amy Dawkins of the Whispers For Hope Gallery and Foundation is preparing for an influx of traffic with an open house for her new art gallery.
Rocheport is just one of many stops along the Katy Trail, which is more than 240 miles long and runs from St. Charles to Clinton.
After improvements, Worley Street Park almost ready to reopen
After nearly two months of construction, the Worley Street Park in Columbia is expected to reopen next week. The park improvements include new playground structures, benches, a drinking fountain along with new fencing.
The project cost $75,000 and was paid for by the 2015 park sales tax.
Although some of the park is ready for action, areas are still zoned off for safety reasons.
As MU softball regionals get closer, fan excitement builds
For the first time since 2016 the Missouri Tigers softball team is in the super regional. The Tigers faced off against the winner of the Tennessee regional, James Madison University, but lost a heartbreaker, 2-1.
Despite 51-degree temperatures, the team broke an attendance record with 2,632 at the first game of the best-of-three weekend series.
Scott Joffe has been a season ticket holder for five years and said this is the best Mizzou team he's seen in that period. Joffe credited their "explosive" offense and pitching improvements.
If you were not able to get tickets to the games, you can watch them on ESPNU or listen on KCOU 88.1 FM.
Saturday's game starts at 6 p.m. and the Sunday game is only necessary if the teams split the first two games.
Missouri Supreme Court to lift all COVID-19 precautions
The Missouri Supreme Court will no longer require its appellate and circuit courts to follow previously required COVID-19 operation plans.
The newest order said decreasing COVID-19 cases and the availability of vaccines are indicators courts no longer need to take the precautions.