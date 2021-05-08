April job growth heavily underperforms
U.S. job growth in April severely underperformed economists' expectations, only adding 266,000 jobs out of an expected one million.
Leisure and hospitality were hit very hard during the entirety of the pandemic, yet found a way to be the top job addition during the last month.
James T. Scott marker replaced as authorities continue to investigate
A marker on the MKT trail in remembrance of James T. Scott was forcibly removed on Thursday.
As of Friday afternoon, the marker was repaired and replaced on its plaque. The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
Scott was a Black janitor at the MU medical school lynched by a mob of 1,000 nearly a century ago. The plaque is intended for racial healing.
Cole County to pivot to targeted vaccine distribution
The Cole County Health Department is aiming to expand their reach with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.