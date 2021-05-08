April job growth heavily underperforms

 U.S. job growth in April severely underperformed economists' expectations, only adding 266,000 jobs out of an expected one million. 

Leisure and hospitality were hit very hard during the entirety of the pandemic, yet found a way to be the top job addition during the last month. 

 The good news is Missouri, along with many states, seems to be on the upswing ranking 14th with an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

James T. Scott marker replaced as authorities continue to investigate

A marker on the MKT trail in remembrance of James T. Scott was forcibly removed on Thursday. 

As of Friday afternoon, the marker was repaired and replaced on its plaque. The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Scott was a Black janitor at the MU medical school lynched by a mob of 1,000 nearly a century ago. The plaque is intended for racial healing.

Cole County to pivot to targeted vaccine distribution

The Cole County Health Department is aiming to expand their reach with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

 The department has been utilizing a mobile vaccination unit to help reach those in more rural areas, who might have to travel longer distances to get a shot.

Four mobile vaccination events are currently scheduled for this month:

  • Tuesday, May 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Russellville from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 15 at Capital West Christian Church in Jefferson City from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, May 19 at the Boys & Girls Club in Jefferson City from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 26 at St. Martins Catholic Church in St. Martins from 4 to 6 p.m.

Forecast: Tracking weekend storm chances

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the horizon this weekend. Some could be severe tonight into Sunday morning.

Stay up-to-date will all the latest forecasts with KOMU 8 First Alert Weather.

