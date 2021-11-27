Biden restricts travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday
President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged.
Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biden administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
Holiday shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday, look forward to Small Business Saturday
It's the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Black Friday historically draws large lines at stores across the nation.
The owner of Tallulah's in Columbia, Mary Stauffer, believes having more people shopping brick-and-mortar will benefit consumers.
"I think it really matters to people to be able to walk in somewhere and touch their product," Stauffer said. "It's kind of a fun little outing, you get to go downtown, you can go, you know, shopping and get a little cocktail or lunch and you know, just make a day of it."
Three injured in crash on Route B in Cole County
Several people were injured and a vehicle was totaled after a crash on Route B on Ashbury Way Thursday night.
A Ford Taurus attempted to cross Route B and failed to yield to a Dodge Ram, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The Dodge then struck the Taurus.
The Taurus was totaled and the Dodge Ram was extensively damaged.
At least three people wounded in shooting at Durham, North Carolina, shopping mall
Three people were shot and three more injured during a shooting Friday at a packed shopping mall, police in Durham, North Carolina, said.
Off-duty Durham police officers were working Friday afternoon inside The Streets at Southpoint mall heard shots coming from within the mall, and called for backup, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said.
Responding officers found three people had been shot in an incident between two groups of people who know each other, Andrews said.
Trailer fire on I70 near Kansas City kills at least 4 horses
Authorities say a trailer loaded with horses caught fire Friday on a stretch of Interstate 70 near Kansas City, killing at least four animals.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the fire happened just west of Grain Valley.