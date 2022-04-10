Police investigate reports of two shots fired incidents in Columbia
Police say there were two shots fired incidents, one on the corner of McKee St and Orchard Lane, the other further down the street on Orchard Lane.
Officers arrived on scene and learned one victim had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition is currently uncertain.
More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
A missile strike killed at least 52 people Friday at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a tough global response to Friday's attack in Kramatorsk, calling it the latest sign of Russian war crimes.
Holocaust survivor, Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Gerda Weissmann Klein dies at 97
Born in Bielsko, Poland, on May 8, 1924, Klein had enjoyed a "normal life" until the Nazis invaded in September 1939, according to her obituary. She and her family were forced into a ghetto and her parents were ultimately deported to Auschwitz. Klein never saw them or her brother again.
Klein endured years in slave labor and concentration camps before being forced to walk a 35-mile death march from Poland to what is now the Czech Republic.
Kristi's Ride: Mid-Missouri motorcyclists give Jefferson City woman a ride to remember
Kristi Pope is paralyzed from the waist down, and she recently received a diagnosis of stage IV cervical cancer.
But that didn't stop her from knocking out her number one wish. Callaway County resident Lori Bernicky organized "Kristi's Ride" through Facebook Events, putting the word out to the public to join in on a motorcycle convoy with Pope at the helm.
Habitat for Humanity Garage Sale returns after two year pause
Once allowed in, people got a paper bag they could fill up to the brim with clothes, collectibles and jewelry all for a dollar.
All the 'treasures', as the organizers called them, were collected over several days, and they were thankful for the turn out.
All the proceeds from the sale go to the Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity Chapter. Any items left over get donated to various non-profits in mid-Missouri like Columbia Second Chance.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures should reach well into the upper 70s Sunday, however, rain may trickle in during the nighttime hours and extend into next week.
KOMU 8's First Alert weather team reports possible chances of strong winds and large hail during Sunday's storm, though the risks of tornadoes and flooding rains remains lower.
