McIntire Florist to operate under new ownership after 90 years in business
The flower shop has served Fulton residents since 1932.
Four generations of the McIntire family owned and operated the store, located on the corner of St. Louis Ave. and Market St. off Business Highway 54.
Lifelong Callaway County residents Clint and Shauna Smith are taking over the small business, and they've already brought some new life into the Fulton mainstay.
Columbia College to return to in-person learning starting Jan. 31
Columbia College announced Saturday students will return to in-person classes Monday, Jan. 31.
They will require all faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear masks and social distance when indoors starting Jan. 29.
These guidelines are in effect through at least Friday, Feb. 11.
Jefferson City Room at the Inn to open Feb. 1, needs volunteers
The overnight shelter will be opened Feb. 1 at 1015 Edmonds Street, in the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri building.
The shelter is asking for people over 18 years old to join a volunteer walk-thru Monday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 pm. at Catholic Charities.
It will stay open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night when weather conditions reach life-threatening levels.
Columbia Public Library temporarily closing due to staffing shortage
The closing is a result of COVID-related staff shortages.
Inside the library will be closed and the curbside pickup service will be closed for five days starting Saturday, Jan. 22 and lasting until Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Bookmobile visits during that time period are also suspended.