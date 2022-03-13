Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege
Unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to bring food, water and medicine into Mariupol, the city of 430,000 and to evacuate its trapped civilians.
More than 1,500 people have died, according to the mayor's office.
Ukraine’s military said Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Candidates for mayor and City Council speak to the public at town hall meeting
The town hall moderator allotted two minutes for each candidate to answer a total of six questions posed from stakeholder groups, including solid waste workers and advocates for unionization.
At the forefront of the conversation was the issue of homelessness.
Maria Oropallo announced Saturday afternoon that she is dropping out of the Columbia mayoral race. KOMU will host a forum in collaboration with the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest studios next week.
Iberia awarded $50,000 grant by MO Dept. of Nat. Resources
A Missouri DNR press release said the grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.
The city intends to use the grant to identify necessary wastewater system improvements to continue reliable area service, meet permit requirements and reduce storm water infiltration into sewage collection pipes.
Special Olympics to host annual Polar Plunge in Columbia
The event was held at the Bass Pro Shops in Columbia and began at 10 a.m. Participants needed to be at least 10 years old.
Krista Evans, a member of the Community Development Team for Special Olympics Missouri, stressed the event is open to spectators and is meant to bring the community together. Over 200 people registered to "plunge."
Friends of the Columbia Public Library host first big book sale since the start of the pandemic
Debbora Jones, the president of the Friends of the Columbia Public Library, said this sale is the first book one since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only 30 people could shop in the main room at one time and only six people were allowed in the specials room together. All shoppers were also required to wear a mask.
Despite the restrictions, people of all ages still showed up to shop for books. Most books only cost 50 cents. All books are arranged by genre. At the sale, the group also sell movies, records, and CDs.
First Alert Weather Forecast
There's only one more week until the first day of Spring. KOMU 8's weather team expects temperatures to approach the 60s on Sunday before a warm pattern kicks in for next week.
Temperatures will hover around 60 until Tuesday, when a jump into the upper 60s is expected Wednesday. An increase in cloud cover on Thursday night, St. Patrick's Day, is expected where chances of rain also increase.
Next weekend expect seasonal temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s, likely staying dry and warm.