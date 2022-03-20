Mizzou Fight Night returns to raise more than $10,000 for pediatric cancer research
It was the first time the club made it back to the ring since the onset of COVID-19.
All proceeds from ticket sales, live stream purchases and donations will go to the Rally for Rhyan Foundation, a non-profit Columbia organization advocating for childhood cancer funding.
The 11-bout boxing match card featured 22 different fighters, all students at the University of Missouri. Mizzou Fight Night has raised more than $10,000 for childhood cancer research.
Missouri pilots come together for the first annual Food Flight
Columbia Air Traffic Control and Columbia Jet Center hosted the food drive.
Pilots flew from Bethany, Chesterfield, and Fort Leonard Wood, among other places, to the Columbia Regional Airport.
Though there wasn't a specific goal for how many donation, the organizer, Cole Finely said every canned good counts.
MU wrestler wins Missouri’s ninth-ever individual national championship
Mizzou's freshman Keegan O'Toole proved he has what it takes to be a national championship Saturday. The new NCAA leader defeated the returning NCAA champion, Shane Griffith, in a close 6-5 final.
As a whole, Missouri ended its 2021-22 season in ninth place at the NCAA Championships, marking the seventh consecutive season the Tigers finished in the top 10.
One man arrested after shots fired incident on Saturday morning
Derrick Sleet, 39, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. at a parking lot at Women’s Hospital on North Keene Street on Saturday.
According to a statement from MUPD, Sleet shot at a vehicle leaving the parking lot, hitting it once.
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant in Lviv, Ukraine, and local authorities pleaded for Western support.
The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the invasion.
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky is still asking Russian president Vladimir Putin to meet.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will start in the mid-70s to kick off the first week of astronomical Spring, then fall to the 50s later on.
Though warmer weather is expected, KOMU 8's First Alert Weather team is calling for heavy rain Monday evening into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, too.
Chances for thunderstorms will increase going into Wednesday, but a sunny latter half of the week afterwards should dry us out.