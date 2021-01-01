Weather Alert

ILZ097-MOZ034>036-041-042-047>052-059-060-012100- /O.CON.KLSX.WS.W.0003.000000T0000Z-210101T2100Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Gasconade MO-Lincoln MO- Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO- Ralls MO-Warren MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, Mexico, and Pittsfield 336 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of three tenths to four tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and/or ice are expected to occur. Strong winds are also possible. If travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution. Begin your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter storm kit which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and water, and blankets of extra warm clothing. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$