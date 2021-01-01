Winter Storm causes power outages and other issues in mid-Missouri
The Winter storm that moved in overnight has created some traffic hazards and other issues in mid-Missouri.
At around 5:45 a.m. Boone County Joint Communications reported a tree down on Route K at Highway 163, blocking one lane of traffic.
Columbia Water and Light also reported a power outage affected nearly 1,300 people near the Columbia mall. The department later reported a cluster of outages in central-west Columbia.
Jobless claims down 19,000, still 4 times pre-pandemic level
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week fell by 19,000 to 787,000, still a historically high level as a resurgent coronavirus maintains its grip on the U.S. economy.
Economists for JPMorgan expect the jobless rate in December to stay at 6.7%, where it had dipped in November, but for employers to shed 25,000 jobs. That would mark the first setback in monthly job growth since the economy started climbing out of the virus-triggered recession last spring.
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Republicans who plan to delay certification of Joe Biden's win
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse wrote on Facebook Wednesday night that he has been urging his Republican colleagues to "reject" objecting the certification process of the Electoral College and President-elect Joe Biden's victory, adding that talk of objecting the process is a "dangerous ploy."
Remains found in Miller County identified
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in a wooded area Monday around 3:15 p.m.
According to a Thursday press release, the remains are those of Timothy Nicholas, 53.
Nicholas’s family has been notified, and an investigation remains ongoing.
Mid-Missouri lawmaker files bill establishing ability to recall school board members
A central Missouri lawmaker filed a bill that would establish the ability to recall school board members under state law.
State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said the bill isn't targeted at any particular school board, but he did say that the situation in Columbia is worse than many other districts.
The Missouri School Boards Association is closed for the holidays, but KOMU 8 will follow up with the board next week for comment.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Travel will remain hazardous today, should improve by evening when wintry precip exits central Missourihttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/SiCsK803EM— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 1, 2021