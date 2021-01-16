Cooper County has no vaccines to give out; hasn't started Phase 1A
Cooper County won't be starting the next tier of Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday. The county is behind on Phase 1A and has yet to start on Tier 1 of Phase 1B. There are three tiers in that phase.
"What happens when the governor or the director of the Department of Health release information that services are available before those said services are actually out in all the communities, it sets people up for disappointment," said Melanie Hutton, director of the Cooper County Health Department.
CPS classes start Tuesday with complicated bus system
Columbia Public Schools parents received an email Thursday night regarding 'frequently asked questions' in reference to in-person instruction resuming Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The email said if a parent indicated that their child(ren) needs transportation to and/or from school, a route and bus were assigned. Find my bus route can help locate a route and/or bus.
Biden outlines plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Americans
President-elect Joe Biden on Friday outlined a plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the US population that includes opening up eligibility to get more people vaccinated, creating more vaccination sites and taking measures to increase the supply and distribution of the vaccines.
His plan includes mobilizing more personnel to support the vaccination effort, launching a public education campaign to address those hesitant to take the vaccine and focuses on ensuring equitable access to the vaccine across the country.
IRS: Tax filing season will start February 12
Thanks to the pandemic and the push to get stimulus payments out quickly, the 2021 federal tax filing season will start a little late this year.
The IRS on Friday said it would begin accepting federal tax returns on February 12. Normally, tax filing season begins in the second half of January.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Slick spots still exist on the roads today, and not much melting will be able to occur with cloudy skies and temperatures near freezing on Saturday.
Winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 MPH.
A few flurries are possible through the weekend, especially east of HWY 63, but most should stay dry.
Any snow we do see will likely not add to existing accumulations or worsen road conditions.