DHSS, Parson issue public health warning urging individuals to abide by official guidelines
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a public health warning Thursday that encourages Missouri residents and businesses to comply with public health guidelines.
According to the warning, individuals who are able are encouraged to abide by these guidelines:
- Wear a mask at all times in public and other settings outside your home where social distancing is not possible.
- Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet wherever possible, and limit close contacts with other individuals to less than 15 minutes.
- Wash hands multiple times a day.
- Stay home when sick or if you have symptoms. Self-isolate from other family members.
- As much as possible, limit your regular interactions to a small group (<10) of family members, friends, and/or co-workers if living in a Category 1 or 2 community
The warning also includes specific guidelines for anyone traveling over the holiday season:
- Minimize travel outside of Missouri. If traveling outside the state, please follow all guidance and requirements for your destination. Upon return, take as many precautions as possible, wear a mask, and monitor symptoms.
- If planning travel for gatherings during the holidays, especially those including individuals at high risk, encourage all people to self-isolate or isolate as family units as much as practicable in advance of any such gathering.
- Do not attend any gatherings, family or otherwise, if you have any symptoms.
In addition to implementing the recommendations for individuals, businesses are also urged to abide by the following guidelines:
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize and maintain social distancing.
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
- Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Symptomatic people should not physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
- Develop, implement, and communicate about workplace flexibilities and protections, including:
- Encouraging telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations;
- Working in phases and/or split shifts, if possible;
- Limiting access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact; and
- Ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
Culvert pipe replacement to take place on Boone County road
One lane will be closed on Route CC next week to repair drainage west of Centralia.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will replace a culvert pipe on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the intersection of Boone County Route CC and Dinwiddie School Road.
Crews will work on the culvert pipe replacement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pfizer and BioNTech apply for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to seek regulatory clearance in the United States.
Emergency use authorization, or EUA, from the FDA is not the same as full approval. An EUA allows products to be used under particular circumstances before all the evidence is available for approval. For an EUA, the agency says it will determine whether a product's "known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks."
3 former Missouri city officials charged in fraud scheme
Three former officials of a small southeast Missouri town are facing felony charges after a state audit found more than $115,000 in fraudulent purchases and payments.
The investigation in Parma drew attention after records sought for the audit were destroyed in two suspicious fires. Former Parma Mayor Tyus Byrd, former city clerk Helen Jean Frye, and David Thatch, a former water supervisor, were charged this week.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced in July that her office had uncovered the fraudulent activity during the four years Byrd served as mayor in the town of about 700 people. She lost her bid for reelection in April 2019.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Spot showers will continue through the morning, but Mid-MO will stay mostly dry until this afternoon. After sunset, widespread rain will occur all across the state, finally tapering off by midnight. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.5" north of I-70 and up to 1.5" every where else, but flooding is NOT likely. Temperatures this morning are in the middle 40s, but they will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon.
