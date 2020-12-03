Cole County residents start petition for mask mandate
Over 400 Cole County residents have signed a petition for the Cole County Commission to implement a mask mandate.
The petition comes as Cole County reported a record 22 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. Four were community deaths and 18 were from long-term care facilities.
Gov. Parson announces state's partnership with Vizient to increase hospital staffing
Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will partner will health care company Vizient to bring additional staff to Missouri hospitals.
At his press briefing Wednesday, Parson said the partnership will last for 12 weeks, through the end of February. The plan will allow for increased hospital bed capacity, adding roughly 600 beds statewide.
Independent review finds MO veterans homes failed to recognize COVID-19 outbreaks
An independent, external review of all seven of Missouri Veterans Homes found that the homes failed to recognize COVID-19 outbreaks, failed to plan for an extensive outbreak and failed to respond promptly.
Governor Mike Parson ordered the review of the veterans homes across Missouri in October.
Mexico Department of Public Safety warns of social security scam calls
Over the past several weeks, numerous Mexico citizens have reported receiving suspicious phone calls.
According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, the scam calls usually begin with an automated message claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The message then says the person's social security number has been "hacked" or "shut down."
Columbia offers Kwanzaa celebration bags to community members
Columbia Parks and Recreation is offering free Kwanzaa celebration bags through Wednesday, Dec. 24.
The bags will include supplies and instructions for a traditional Kwanzaa celebration. They will be provided in place of the city's annual Kwanzaa celebration. The celebration typically occurs in December but was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.