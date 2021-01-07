Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Congress has confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner, hours after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Lawmakers resolved to work almost through the night to uphold the will of the voters.
The Capitol was under siege for hours Wednesday, forcing lawmakers into hiding before being evacuated by police.
Earlier, at a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest his election defeat.
Authorities said Capitol Police shot one woman to death, and three other people died from medical emergencies during the protest.
Earlier, at a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest his election defeat, which he continues to say was actually a victory.
Authorities said Capitol Police shot one woman to death, and three other people died from medical emergencies during the protest.
Even besides the demonstration, it was a stunning day as a number of lawmakers tried unsuccessfully to overturn the election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
The Latest: Senate quickly rejects challenge to Pa. electors
The Senate has quickly killed Republican objections to Pennsylvania’s electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden.
Senators voted 92-7 after midnight to derail the GOP attempt to overturn Pennsylvania’s support for the Democrat.
In a long day dominated by pro-Trump rioters’ deadly storming of the Capitol, it's the second state for which a group of Republicans tried and failed to reverse the will of voters. Some GOP lawmakers have backed President Donald Trump’s bogus claims that the election was fraudulent.
Facebook and Twitter temporarily lock Trump's account after riot on Capitol Hill
Facebook and Twitter took the extraordinary step on Wednesday of locking President Donald Trump's account on their platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest the election.
Twitter said it has locked President Donald Trump's account for 12 hours, and warned for the first time that it may suspend him permanently.
The temporary lock reflects Trump's violation of the Twitter rules, the company said.
"We have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity Policy," Twitter said. "This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."
Senate rejects objection to Arizona electoral votes after riot at the Capitol
The Senate overwhelmingly rejected an attempt to object to the presidential election results in Arizona after the debate was halted for hours on Wednesday when rioters incited by President Donald Trump breached the Capitol and forced the House and Senate to be evacuated.
The Senate voted 93 to 6 to dismiss the objection raised by Republicans Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Congress resumed the counting of the Electoral College votes Wednesday evening after the process of affirming President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election was paused for more than five hours while lawmakers were forced into lockdown by a pro-Trump mob that overran US Capitol Police.
Gov. Parson addresses vaccine distribution, release of budget withholdings
Gov. Mike Parson said 105,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state at a news conference Wednesday.
Parson provided updates on the vaccine distribution and the release of budget withholdings among other things in the news conference.
Parson said the state hopes to complete Phase 1A distribution of the vaccine by the end of the month with another 70,000 vaccines arriving in the coming week. Phase 1-A includes health care workers and long term care residents.
The next phase, Phase 1B, focuses on vaccinating high-risk individuals and those over the age of 65, as well as essential workers.
Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
President-elect Joe Biden has selected a federal appeals court judge, Merrick Garland, as his attorney general.
That's according to two people familiar with the selection process.
Garland was snubbed by Republicans in 2016 for a seat on the Supreme Court.
Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
This weekend's forecast will be a typical run on temperatures for this time of year. Normal highs for this time of year are around 38 degrees. Normal lows are around 21 degrees.
There will be some sunshine on Saturday, so the first day of the weekend is looking promising for outdoor activities. Just remember, it will be cold outside! Daytime highs will be in the middle 30s and frost could set in Saturday night.
Sunday will be a cloudier, chilly day as a large storm system passes over Texas and the Gulf Coast. A wide area of high pressure will be centered over the central Plains by Sunday, limiting our precipitation chances. Areas of high pressure are typically associated with very dry pockets of air this time of year.