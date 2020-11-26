UPDATE: Power outage near Providence and Stadium affected over 1,000 customers
Over 1,000 Columbia residents were briefly without power Wednesday evening, according to the city's public outage map.
The map shows neighborhoods near Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard affected. The outage began around 8:45 p.m.
Photos show CPS students at large gathering, no social distancing or masks
Viral photos circulating on social media appear to show Columbia Public School students at a large gathering at the Country Club of Missouri.
According to the social media posts, students were attending "foco," or a fake homecoming.
The Columbia/ Boone County Health Department is aware of the event and was told about it last week.
"One of our staff told me last week," Scott Clardy, Assistant Health Director, said. "That person had a concerned parent bring it up to them."
Clardy said they have not yet identified any positive contacts that may have came from the event yet, but the health department is keeping an eye on the situation.
Mizzou tops Oral Roberts to open season
Four different Tigers scored in double-figures and Mizzou used hot shooting and stifling defense to turn a ten point halftime lead into a 91-64 win over Oral Roberts in the season opener.
Mark Smith led Missouri with 18 points on 7 for 10 shooting. He knocked down three straight three pointers in the second half and added an ally-oop dunk that brought the socially-distanced crowd to its feet.
Mizzou's next home game is December 9 when the Tigers host Liberty.
State health department hosts community COVID-19 testing events
The state of Missouri will host free community COVID-19 testing events in various counties across the state in the coming weeks, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.
The events are part of weekly testing initiatives through the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS) and local health departments.
You must be a Missouri resident to receive a test. However, individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or live in the county in which they are being tested.
Missourians can register for the testing events online or call the Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 435-8411.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
The average high temperature for November 26th is 48º. With temperatures expected to reach the middle 50s, temperatures will be more than 5º above average. This will likely be the warmest day in the next week or longer.