Gov. Parson discusses COVID and Medicaid after inauguration.
Governor Michael L. Parson was sworn in full-term as the 57th Governor of the State of Missouri at the 2020 Bicentennial Inauguration Monday at the State Capitol.
CPS Board Votes to return 4 days a week for elementary, hybrid option for secondary students.
The board voted 5-2 for elementary and pre-k students to return in-person four days a week and a hybrid option for secondary students, beginning Jan. 19.
The hybrid option will split secondary students into two groups based on last name.
Group one students will return in person Mondays and Tuesdays, while group two students will return in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Friends and family host community dinner on anniversary of Columbia Man's Death.
Friends and family of John Albers raised more than $1,000 to honor him near the anniversary of his death.
Two days shy of the date of his death, Albers' sister and other friends donated a meal to Loaves and Fishes, a charity, to keep his memory alive.
State Capitols step up security amid new safety concerns.
The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
State Capitols were reinforced with extra police officers and National Guard units Monday as some legislatures returned to business.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast.
Temperatures will start in the upper 20s with clear skies, but we will quickly warm through the day with highs reaching the lower 50s by the afternoon with sunny skies.
This high temperature is about 10-15° above average for this time of year.