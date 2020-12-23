Trump throws COVID relief bill in doubt by asking Congress to amend it
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is asking for changes to the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress, leaving the future of the $900 billion stimulus in doubt.
Trump's position could threaten to torpedo the carefully drafted bill, which his own administration helped negotiate -- a move that could lead to a government shutdown and send the economy into a tailspin if he carried through with a veto.
"I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 per couple," Trump said in a video released on Twitter. "I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill."
The extraordinary message came after he largely left negotiations over the measure to lawmakers and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Trump did not explicitly threaten to veto the bill, but said he was dissatisfied with its final state.
Target 8: CPD conducts training following Sept. 2 traffic stop, but provides no context
Columbia Police Department leaders are reminding officers to document traffic stops and the department held a bias policing training since a September traffic stop, according to documents obtained by Target 8.
A traffic stop from Sept. 2 is still under review after the Columbia Citizen’s Police Review Board voted for Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones to revisit the internal investigation.
On Dec. 3, KOMU 8 requested documents regarding training efforts and any records filled out due to or because of the incident.
KOMU 8 aired some records from the internal investigation last week. After waiting for the person in charge of researching training records to return from out of town, KOMU 8 received the training documents.
Students returning to MU dorms will be required to have a COVID-19 test
The University of Missouri announced Tuesday that all students returning to university owned or leased housing will be required to have a COVID-19 test.
That test must come from within five days of the start of classes, according to a press release. The test also must be a PCR or rapid test. Antibody tests will not be accepted.
MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said it "might seem like a lot of work, but it's actually not that much."
Free testing will be available before and during the first week of the spring semester, even for students not living on campus.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in mid-Missouri
The Audrain County Health Department began vaccinating area patient facing healthcare workers that aren't affiliated with SSM Health-Audrain this week, with the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
Public Health Nurse, Brandi Meyer, was the first person in Audrain County to receive the Moderna vaccine.
"It went very well. I really didn't feel any different from any other shot I've ever had," Meyer said. "Having this vaccine, we can definitely start to see a light at the end of the tunnel."
Meyer said if we want to see normalcy, the vaccine is where we are going to have to start.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Wednesday morning will see temperatures hovering around the low 50s, with a gradual decrease as the day goes on into the lower 40s. Winds will be breezy through the day, gusting at 35-40MPH.
Wind chills will quickly become brisk today, frigid by Thursday morning Wednesday 4pm: 25-30 degreesThursday 7am: 1 to 7 degreesPlease bundle up today and tomorrow! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/f5N19koo2A— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 23, 2020