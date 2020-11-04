Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Smart Decision Blog: National race coverage
America woke up Wednesday morning without a winner of the presidential election. President Donald Trump won Florida and Biden took Arizona overnight. The critical battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania remain without declared winners, making the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden too close to call.
President Trump wins Missouri
President Donald Trump won in the state of Missouri with 1,711,848 votes, or 56.83% of the votes, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's office with 100% of precincts reported.
Republican Mike Parson wins election for Missouri governor
The Missouri Secretary of State Office reports Gov. Parson won with 1,713,152 votes, or 57.2% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reported.
Amendment 3 passes in Missouri
With 100% of precincts reported, Amendment 3 passed with 51% of the votes, or 1,471,892 votes.
Caleb Rowden pulls through with victory over Judy Baker
With 100% of precincts reporting, Rowden pulled away with 51% of the vote, or 50,518 votes. Baker had 48% of the vote, or 47,310 votes.
Luetkemeyer wins sixth term in 3rd Congressional District
With 100% of precincts reported, Republican incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer has won the race for District 3. He received 69.40% of the votes, or 282,424 votes.
Hartzler wins Missouri's 4th Congressional District
With 100% of precincts reported, Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler won the race for District 4. She received 67.60% of the votes, or 245,064 votes.
Smart Decision 2020
Follow the results of other statewide and local races.
Hurricane Eta weakens to a tropical storm as it sets course toward US Gulf Coast after slamming Nicaragua
Tropical Storm Eta is set to move on to the US coast after lingering in Central America.
Reports of Eta's catastrophic damage from rains, winds and flooding in Nicaragua and Honduras have begun to roll in, but it could be days until residents there are able to survey the totality of the impact.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Wednesday – Extra clouds, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy at times. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows tonight in the middle 50s.
Thursday – Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Friday – Sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.
Another comfortable day in central MissouriColumbia's morning temps will be in the 50s, rising to near 75 this afternoon. Extra clouds, but no rain...too dry! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MZHn3CRCUb— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 4, 2020